Joe Novak, for the first time on Memorial Day, May 30, will read the names of the 80 veterans buried at the cemetery a short distance from the Church of the Assumption, 305 E. 77th St., Richfield. The cemetery is one of the oldest in Minnesota and the process of finding the names of the 80 veterans began nine years ago.
The first person was buried in the cemetery in 1876.
The process of finding the 80 names began nine years ago, when Vietnam Veteran Tom Goalen suggested the Church of the Assumption recognize the parish veterans. He and his wife, Nancy, decided to find the names.
They and several others walked the cemetery and noted tombstones with veterans names inscribed.
They called the families to confirm the deceased were veterans. Once the master list was developed, parish members notified the office and the names were added.
The public is invited this Memorial Day to hear the 80 names read for the first time, Novak said. The ceremony will begin with a procession from the church after the 9 a.m. Mass.
The Rev. Bryan Kujawa, church pastor, will open the ceremony with a prayer. Novak will say a few words, the American Flag will be raised, and the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited.
Novak will announce each name, followed by the ringing of a bell.
After the 80th name is intoned, a bugler from Scout Troop 374 will play “Taps.”
