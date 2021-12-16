Lund Real Estate Holdings and Doran Companies have formally announced the name of the new 132-unit multi-family project located at the intersection of 62nd Street and Penn Avenue in Richfield.
Named Landsby, the Danish word for village, the project is adjacent Lunds & Byerlys.
Doran Architecture designed the exterior of the building, collaborating on space planning with Doran Interiors, which curated the finishes, lighting and furniture. Doran Construction plans to complete the project for the first tenant move-ins in Spring 2022.
Tradition Capital Bank financed the development.
“We are delighted to partner with Tradition Capital Bank for our financing and Doran Companies because of their exceptional soup-to-nuts capabilities, which includes everything from architectural design to build-out to leasing and management,” said Tres Lund, president and CEO of Lunds & Byerlys.
The unit mix at Landsby includes studio and alcove apartments along with units ranging in size from one to three bedrooms. The complex features a seventh-floor sky deck with lounge seating, fire pit, dining area, and a skyline view of Minneapolis. Other amenities include a fitness center, an entertainment suite with a gourmet kitchen, bike storage and repair, a maker space, a game/club room and a heated parking garage.
“The goal of the design was to create practical spaces for the residents that are an extension of their unit,” said Erin Young, vice president of interior architecture at Doran Companies. Additional conveniences for Landsby residents include nearby access to retail and dining establishments along Penn Avenue, Southdale, the Mall of America and the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.
Pre-leasing for the property is underway.
