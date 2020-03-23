Parents, students and players show their pride for a beloved coach and teacher
A line of cars paraded in front of Omar McMillan’s Richfield home, not only to say hello but to show a sign of their appreciation by replacing a basketball hoop that meant more than simply playing basketball outside.
The hoop helped create a sense of community as his four daughters plus their friends and neighbors could be found shooting hoops and getting to know one another outside the McMillan’s front door.
The hoop was taken from the family’s lawn after freezing in place over the winter.
“All of a sudden I came home from a practice or game it is gone,” he said, calling first the City of Richfield thinking he violated a city code but they didn’t have anything on the books. “It isn’t something to be too alarmed so I let it be about because we have a lot worse things to worry about.”
Sunday morning a banging at the door caught McMillan by surprise.
“I wasn’t expecting anyone to be banging on my door but I walked outside and wasn’t prepared for it,” McMillan said as players, students and their families from Richfield pooled their money to buy him a new basketball hoop.
The surprise included a couple of dozen cars filled with familiar faces for the varsity basketball coach, who also works with several girls during the AAU season in addition to his teaching responsibilities as a fourth-grade teacher at the Richfield STEM School.
“It’s been a lot to take in over the last week and a half,” McMillan said of the highs from winning a section basketball title and canceling the state tournament to trying to explain why the school was closed to fourth graders. “We were consoling a lot of the players, especially the seniors who were not going to get that opportunity to play at state.”
The Spartans had six All-Tri-Metro Conference players. McMillan said it’s easy to say they’ll get another shot at state next year. “But for guys like [seniors] Jeff Moore and Amir Evans who we have watched for four years and to do everything you did to get to that point was especially tough.”
McMillan’s a self-described people person which has made the last two weeks extremely difficult. “It’s kinda flip-the-script with the students, not being able to see them face-to-face now. I’m adjusting to being an online teacher. That’s going to be a new avenue for me. I’m all about building community but we are content and happy at home.”
The parade and gift from the Richfield Boys Basketball Booster Club definitely brightened up the day for the McMillan family.
“My wife knew but I don’t think she expected the turnout,” he said as neighbors came out to see what was going on as others recorded the event through Facebook Live, a resource McMillan uses to stay connected to the Richfield community. “I wanted to high-five everyone so there was that awkward moment because I wanted to embrace everyone.”
The surprise assures McMillan, who is up for Educator of the Year in Minnesota, he is going the right direction in educating the next generation of Richfield’s leaders.
“You are doing something the right way when you see the community come together like this,” he said. “Seeing carloads of players and families, you know you are doing it the right way.”
