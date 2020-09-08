Bloomington Public Health and partners host first open test center in city
Vehicles of all sizes and shapes rolled at an efficient clip through the pop-up testing center at Bloomington Kennedy High School Sept. 1, as about 1,200 people were tested for COVID-19.
As the first public testing event hosted by the Bloomington Public Health Department, the purpose of the effort was spelled out on the health department’s website:
“This testing will offer critical insight into the degree of COVID-19 spread in the area. While many who contract COVID-19 experience mild or even no symptoms, some suffer life-threatening complications. All who contract the virus are contagious. The results of this testing will provide data to guide future efforts to combat COVID-19 and protect those who are most vulnerable to serious complications.”
Amanda Lemke, Bloomington’s public health emergency preparedness coordinator and local site commander for the day, was pleased with the efforts of the nearly 20 testers and assistant testers who helped guide the process.
“Yes, this is the first community testing site that’s been open to the public (in Bloomington),” Lemke said. “We have done several other ‘little’ events through other partnerships.”
“Things have been fantastic. This has been a large, but highly efficient and productive partnership,” Lemke added.
With the process streamlined through a registration process, the amount of time each vehicle’s occupants spent being tested was about three or four minutes.
About 1,200 tests, with a few extras on hand just in case, were being administered at the site. At about 5 p.m., Lemke said about 800 had been tested.
“We will reach that 1,200 and have the extra kits available in case they are needed,” she said.
The Sept. 1 event, while considered a “pop-up” site, had been in the planning for the past two months, according to Lemke.
It took the participation not only of those at the health department, but the help of several other partners, including the cities of Bloomington, Edina and Richfield, plus the Minnesota Department of Health.
Those wishing to be tested were required to register online, which helped with the flow at the site. “We asked that people register online, and that included the consent form,” Lemke said.
With the online registration, each vehicle received a time slot for their testing at the site. For those who couldn’t register online, on-site registration was provided, according to Lemke.
“When people showed up, they were guided to a specific lane where they checked in with their registration time slot,” she said.
Everyone in the car was eligible for the free mid-nasal swab test. The turnaround time for test results was estimated to be about 72 hours, Lemke said.
“It could be sooner if you test negative,” she added.
Those who tested negative would be notified by text.
Those who tested positive would get a phone call from a contact tracer. “It’s important to answer the call,” Lemke said.
Resources for getting through the illness were also provided to those taking the test at the site. Lemke said the additional education provided by the health officials at the site was important.
“When registering, there is a short screening. If you are symptomatic, we do check that on the form. If symptomatic, they are told that while waiting for the test results they make sure they are self-isolating as much as possible and let us know through the health department whether they need resources,” Lemke said.
Lemke said the undertaking was substantial. Because a large number of people was required to put an event like this together, no other public testing events are being planned at this time, she explained. But that could change.
“We only have closed events planned right now – these are community groups of fewer than 200 people who have reached out for testing events,” Lemke said.
“But we’re looking at the long game right now of what the winter looks like, especially. We don’t know what this disease is going to do at this point, so we anticipate that there is probably going to need to be another event, potentially drive-through, or potentially a walk-into-a-facility of some sort. But we’re right now in the process of formulating that plan.”
In the meantime, the results of the testing from the Sept. 1 event will be reported to the Minnesota disease tracking system.
“We’re utilizing that system and that’s what the state of Minnesota is using for its contact tracing,” Lemke said.
For more information about COVID-19 and the efforts of the local health department, visit trimurl.co/f0h4P2.
