Two weekend series’ into the 2022-23 campaign finds the Whitecaps still searching for the first win after falling twice in overtime to go with a pair of regulation losses. Minnesota returns to action against the Metropolitan Riveters at Richfield Ice Arena Saturday, Dec. 3 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 4 (1 p.m.).
After weekend sweep, Richfield-based Whitecaps end regular season against Connecticut
The Minnesota Whitecaps secured the fourth-seed in the Isobel Cup playoffs after being swept by the surging Connecticut Whale at Richfield Ice Arena over the weekend.
The Whale outshot Minnesota 40-25 in a 3-0 shutout win on Saturday and followed that up with a 3-1 win on Sunday to extend the Whitecaps losing streak to eight games.
Liz Schepers tipped in her sixth goal of the season on a cross-ice feed from Amanda Boulier at 12:58 of the opening period on Sunday and goaltender Amanda Leveille tied her season-high with 41 saves.
Out since Feb. 6 with an injury, Leveille still finished the season with the third-most saves (533), minutes played (1,012:56) and second-best saves percentage (0.923) this season.
Minnesota (10-11-3) travels to top-seed Boston’s Bentley Arena for a best-of-three series to begin the Isobel Cup playoffs starting March 16.
Boston’s two-time defending Isobel Cup champions are primed for another run led by the league’s top scorer in Loren Gabel. Her 40 points in tops in the league as are 20 goals and 20 assists. Teammate Jillian Dempsey is third in the league for points (28) and fourth in goals (14). Elizabeth Giguere is fourth in assists (16). Boston goaltender Corinne Schroeder has the best marks in the league in wins (19), goals against average (1.67) and save percentage (0.955).
Toronto hosts Connecticut in the other semifinal series which starts March 17.
The Isobel Cup championship will be played on Sunday, March 26 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.
