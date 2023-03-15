After weekend sweep, Richfield-based Whitecaps end regular season against Connecticut

The Minnesota Whitecaps secured the fourth-seed in the Isobel Cup playoffs after being swept by the surging Connecticut Whale at Richfield Ice Arena over the weekend. 

Whitecaps
Buy Now

Two weekend series’ into the 2022-23 campaign finds the Whitecaps still searching for the first win after falling twice in overtime to go with a pair of regulation losses. Minnesota returns to action against the Metropolitan Riveters at Richfield Ice Arena Saturday, Dec. 3 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 4 (1 p.m.).
Boulier finds Schepers
Buy Now

Minnesota's Amanda Boulier, middle, feeds the puck to Liz Schepers (21) who scores in the opening period on this play against Boston at Richfield Ice Arena.
Denisa Krizova
Buy Now

Minnesota forward Denisa Krizova (41) looks to make a play with the puck from behind the Boston goal during the Whitecaps Nov. 19 game at Richfield Ice Arena.
Amanda Leveille
Buy Now

Minnesota goaltender Amanda Leveille made 28 saves in a 5-4 loss to Boston on Nov. 19. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments