Geoff Grudzinski’s work is on display at Richfield Community Center
A Burnsville artist is showcasing his work at Richfield Community Center for the next several weeks, featuring a collection of works he never envisioned a decade ago.
Geoff Grudzinski, a 1994 Richfield High School graduate, has brought his artwork to his hometown, where it is on display inside the community center through February. His collection of paintings and drawings are the end result of a series of life-altering events and the blossoming of an untapped talent triggered by the challenges and setbacks in his life.
His road to artistic expression dates back to 2012, when he was a pastor at a small Twin Cities church. Issues at the church contributed to depression, or at least a diagnosis of it. Although that diagnosis wasn’t quite right, according to Grudzinski, it led to 19 different medications in an effort to stabilize his depression and anxiety. And stabilizing his condition didn’t cure it, he recalled.
In addition to his work as a pastor, Grudzinski was a doctoral student, a professor with St. Mary’s University of Minnesota and a board member of My Credit Union when it was known as Richfield Bloomington Credit Union. His health issues forced him to give up many of his obligations, and eventually resulted in his hospitalization, where he was diagnosed with lithium toxicity, he noted.
What lithium toxicity took away from Grudzinski, such as cognitive abilities and analytical thinking, the creative side of his brain took over. With no formal art training, he found himself able to pick up a paintbrush in 2016 and produce artwork he had never been able to do. While his artwork isn’t supported by formal training, he does credit both his mother and an aunt from his father’s side of his family for his genetic gift. And it was at his mother’s suggestion that he try painting as an outlet for the emotional impact of his depression and medical journey, he explained.
In the years that have followed, Grudzinski has explored a variety of styles, including nature scenes, portraits and abstracts produced using a variety of painting techniques, as well as pencil drawing, he noted.
Art remains a hobby, but he has sold and donated many pieces in the six years since he discovered his talent. His artwork and prints on display at the community center are available for purchase, and a website to showcase his work was recently launched, according to Grudzinski.
He considers his artistic skills and creations a gift from God and a source of healing and peace. His wife Heather has encouraged him to showcase his art, which prompted his application to the Richfield Arts Commission to feature his work at his hometown community center, he explained.
His artwork may be viewed during regular operating hours at the community center, and a gallery reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Reception information is available online at tinyurl.com/ggrudzinski. His website is northwoodssketchings.wordpress.com.
