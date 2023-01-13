Geoff Grudzinski-1

Three young anglers are depicted in a painting by Richfield High School graduate Geoff Grudzinski, whose artwork is on display inside Richfield Community Center through February. (Submitted photo)

Geoff Grudzinski’s work is on display at Richfield Community Center

A Burnsville artist is showcasing his work at Richfield Community Center for the next several weeks, featuring a collection of works he never envisioned a decade ago.

Burnsville artist Geoff Grudzinski often depicts nature in his artwork, and added pencil drawings to his repertoire after initially beginning as a painter. His work is on display at Richfield Community Center through February. (Submitted photo)

