A 23-year-old Mendota Heights woman was killed in a Thursday, April 15, crash at the intersection of Highway 62 and Portland Avenue South, Richfield.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report stated Alice Jane Tibbets was killed in the collision that occurred just after 10 a.m. The examiner’s report stated Tibbets died from multiple blunt force injuries.
A Minnesota State Patrol report states the incident involved a series of collisions involving four vehicles.
A Chevrolet Equinox traveling eastbound on Highway 62 was rear-ended by a Honda Civic. “While the Equinox was pulling over onto the shoulder, the Honda was stopped in the lane and was rear ended by the F150. In an attempt to move out of the path of the F150, the Equinox then struck the Kia,” the report states.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident.
