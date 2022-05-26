The Honoring All Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony will be held 2 p.m., Monday, May 30, at the memorial, 6429 Portland Ave.
The public is invited to the ceremony to honor all United States Military Veterans. In addition to unveiling the 39 veterans’ names that have been engraved since last Memorial Day, the guest speaker will be Capt. Dennis R. Darnell, USMC Ret.
Capt. Darnell is a decorated Vietnam War pilot who flew both the UH-1E Huey gunship and the OV-10 Bronco. He completed 1,500 combat missions and 700 other missions.
A vintage UH-1H Huey will pass over the memorial at 2 p.m., in honor and memory of all veterans lost in service to the country. The event is free and will be held rain or shine. If it rains, the ceremony will be held under the shelter. Bring your own chair.
Parking and wheelchair access is available at the American Legion Post 435, 6501 Portland Ave
Motorcycle procession
A couple of days prior to the Memorial Day ceremony at the monument in Richfield, the city of Richfield, Flags for Fort Snelling and Fort Snelling National Cemetery are initiating a new Memorial Day weekend tradition.
About 300 motorcycles will be processing from Veterans Park in Richfield to the Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Saturday, May 28. They will begin gathering at 2 p.m. at the park and “kickstands up” will be at 3:15 p.m. Because of the large number of motorcycles participating in the ride, parking will be reserved only for the riders at the park. There will be no public parking at Veterans Park while the riders are on-site.
Participating motorcycle groups have already been contacted and invited, so this is not a public call for motorcycles to join this event.
The route to the cemetery will be east along 66th Street toward Cedar Avenue. The public is invited to line 66th Street to watch the motorcycle procession.
The riders should arrive at the cemetery at about 3:30 p.m. This group will place the first official honorary flag at George Mallon’s headstone. Mallon was the first veteran buried at the cemetery in 1939.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.