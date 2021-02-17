Longtime Richfield hockey coach taught with positivity, passion
Jake McCoy is being remembered fondly by those who had the opportunity to learn from, coach with or simply enjoy his company at the Richfield Ice Arena and well beyond.
The former Gopher and Olympic hockey player began coaching in 1966 and continued throughout his life at some level, including his grandson’s squirt team in Eden Prairie. He helped grow hockey in Richfield through five decades, ultimately retiring as varsity head coach at Richfield High School in 2013.
Longtime friend Todd Olson, a former coach and administrator at Richfield High School, recalls McCoy’s ability to relate to anyone.
“To me personally, he was one of my closest friends,” Olson said of McCoy. “To say he was an icon in Richfield and hockey and kids athletics, in general, is saying something. His specialty was hockey but he championed anything he could. Jake could coach elite athletes one minute and turn around and help that little kid who was struggling to get his skates on.”
In the days after McCoy’s death, Olson said the outpouring of memories and of course phrases or “Jakeisms” filled a Google spreadsheet to keep around. “Everyone was sad but in a minute people were laughing which is what he would’ve wanted,” Olson said. “He’s a perfect example of someone who worked his whole life but wouldn’t consider it work because of a deep passion and that goes for a long list of Richfield coaches – those coaches made Richfield hockey something special.”
At one point Olson coached alongside McCoy, under head coach Mike Thomas. McCoy also coached the junior high football program and worked with the baseball team in the spring.
Along with multi-sport kids, the coaches took to the same philosophy coaching football, hockey and baseball.
From the 1970s through the 1990s, Richfield had a competitive rivalry brewing with Edina. It was extra competitive on the ice when legendary Hornets coach Willard Ikola was facing McCoy, Thomas or Larry Hendrickson but the coaches would just as easily get together after the game.
The success of the Richfield hockey program is marked by the state run in 1991, while the football team went on a run of state tournament appearances from 1985-95 missing state only once.
“It’s fun to have coaches who are as dedicated as Jake was, from an AD perspective, who then mentored those kids who become great coaches in return like Mike Harris in soccer and Kris Pulford in football. It’s fun to see some of that,” Olson said.
The Hendrickson, Westrum and McCoy families all became close friends thanks to Larry and Jake’s special connection through hockey in Richfield.
“Loved him, an incredible guy,” recalled Darby Hendrickson, the 1991 Mr. Hockey award winner from Richfield who went on to a highly successful playing career with the Gophers and was an original member of the Minnesota Wild. He is now in his 11th season as an assistant coach for the Wild.
Hendrickson recalled how all three families gathered at the Hendrickson family cabin near Duluth a few years back, rekindling good memories.
“We were really so fortunate to have Jake part of Richfield for so many years. He had a fun side and a genuine teaching side and learned how to balance that pretty well. I respected his knowledge of the game, he knew so much as an Olympian and Gopher, he brought a really good perspective of the game and truly loved the game and giving back of his time,” said Hendrickson, whose father Larry grew up in a similar neighborhood of Minneapolis.
Hendrickson got to experience that fun side of McCoy over the years, especially at the Richfield alumni golf outing. “So much laughter and sayings,” he said about McCoy. Waiting at a tee box, Hendrickson recalled someone miss-hit a drive and McCoy asked, “Are you from Wisconsin?” to break up the tension. “He was having fun with him and the guy laughed but Jake had that personality. We laughed the whole day.
“It was just a treat to be around him. It was fun to have those moments with him,” Hendrickson said. “He definitely knew everyone’s name, anyone who taught or coached with him and he was really good at that. He reminds me of an era where we were all fortunate to have coaches like him, my dad and Mike Thomas – maybe the ‘Last of the Mohicans’ who had a great value system to coach and he fit that mold.”
Current Southwest Christian/Richfield head coach Erik Westrum goes way back with the McCoys as his father Pat Westrum is good friends with Bob Goldstrand and Larry Hendrickson.
“Once we began looking at revitalizing the Richfield hockey program with a (cooperative) I knew it would be important to get his input,” Westrum said of McCoy’s legacy to help establish hockey in Richfield. Hendrickson was Erik Westrum’s coach at Apple Valley when the Eagles won the state title in 1996. “So it was two-fold to bring the coop around Richfield in a full-circle legacy with the connections and being intertwined with the community.
“Jake comes along with Richfield and set the foundation for hockey in Minnesota. His resume, as you get older, people look at it more like a short-term legacy but the impact he’s had on college and Olympic hockey stretch far and it’s fun to see that impact he had on multiple generations.”
Westrum reflected on the sense of pride McCoy had for Richfield and to know a former player like Sam Carlson, now an assistant, made a profound impact.
“This is a team and legacy imprinted with Richfield,” Westrum said as they added a second Richfield jersey over the summer. “He was so proud of Richfield and you could see it in his players and those who have gone on to coach like Sam Carlson.”
Westrum noted how the dialogue surrounding the alumni game helped him realize the impact he had in the community and how important it is to keep hockey in Richfield. “Jake’s a name everyone knows,” he said.
Hendrickson noted McCoy’s positive emphasis, whether it was gym class at West Junior High or varsity hockey practice.
“One thing I enjoyed the most was that he did not restrict my play but enhanced it and you look back thankful to have him in your corner,” Hendrickson said.
