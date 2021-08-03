AmeriCorps staff to be challenged by the effects of COVID-19
AmeriCorps is hiring seven Reading Corps and two Math Corps tutors in Richfield for the 2021-22 school year, individuals who, according to Program Manager Suleiman Adan, will help bridge the learning gaps students may have experienced the past year because of COVID-19.
Like the teaching staff at Richfield who were forced into implementing online learning strategies during the COVID lockdown, tutors across the district and the state were also significantly impacted.
“This year, unlike last year and part of the year before, tutoring was done entirely virtual or in hybrid models,” Adan said. “There were tutors who were part-time in the schools and at other times they were doing it from home, virtually.”
Many of the challenges tutors will face this year will only be exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic.
“While we can’t accurately gauge the pandemic’s impact on learning, we do know that students since March 2020, when schools closed, up until this school year, have felt the brunt of it. And it’s through no fault of their own,” Adan said.
That’s why the Reading Corps and Math Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors for schools across the state. A“heavy dose of tutoring programs ... can create the connections students need,” Adan said.
The goal, he said, is to have the tutored student back to grade level by the end of the school year. As many as 30,000 students across the state receive tutoring services.
In Minnesota, nearly half of the student population struggles with reading or math, with a large disparity for students of color and American Indian students.
Understanding the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, Adan said things are trending in the right direction overall and that the plan is for tutors to work in school buildings this year.
“This year we’re going to push toward back to normalcy, so to speak, and we’re hoping tutoring will be offered at the school,” he said.
Registration and training
Those interested in the tutoring opportunities have three application entry points during the first half of the school year: August, October and January.
Aug. 11 is the deadline to apply for those wishing to start in August; the end of September is the deadline for the October start; and the end of December is the deadline for the January 2022 start.
Tutors are needed at three different levels of time commitment: 35, 25 or 18 hours per week. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks and a monetary award to put toward their own education. Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child.
“We’re a grant-funded organization and tutors are allocated a set amount of money for the duration of their term of service at their school.
Americorps pays that cost,” Adan said.
Tutors participate in a weeklong training at the beginning of each year.
They are trained in evidence-based interventions and placed in schools to help students build foundational skills.
“They receive a formal orientation on what the year will look like, and then are trained in a number of interventions. Training continues through the year,” Adan said.
Safety
In planning for in-school tutoring, all safety protocols as laid out by the state and the school district will be followed.
“Even though we don’t require vaccinations, we do highly recommend it,” Adan said. “We ask the school to provide our tutors with whatever they are providing for the faculty and teachers. If they are wearing face shields, we ask that they provide that as well. We also provide masks for our tutors but when it comes to any extra safety precautions and safety measures, we ask that the school provide. The last two years have been difficult.”
However, Adan said the opportunity to provide quality and timely tutoring will continue this fall in Richfield Schools once they have the staff in place.
To apply, visit readingandmath.org or call 866-859-2825.
