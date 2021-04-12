Class 3A state semifinal goes to Marshall in 75-58

Marshall senior Jordyn Hilgemann made 14-of-16 free throws, finishing with 25 of her game-high 30 points in the second half, as the Tigers improved to 23-0 after a 75-58 win over Holy Angels (20-3) April 6 at Target Center.

Starting five on the video board

Holy Angels’ starting five was introduced on the big screen hanging over the floor at Target Center. From left: Frankie Vascellaro, Grace Massaquoi, Lexi Egan, Kassie Caron and Rachel Kawiecki.

The Class 3A state semifinal game was tight through the first half but turnovers caught up with Holy Angels in the latter part of the game while Marshall pulled away with hot shooting for a 41-24 edge in the second half.

Part of that hot shooting was a decisive number of free throws for the Tigers by a 42-13 margin, including a 24-5 in the second half alone.

Grace Massaquoi shot

Holy Angels junior Grace Massaquoi makes an unbalanced basket during the first half against Marshall. She finished with 10 points.

The Stars turned the ball over 27 times to Marshall’s 22 turnovers, which also helped the eventual state runner-ups.

The Stars held a 42-34 rebounds edge and committed 29 fouls to Marshall’s 16. 

For Holy Angels coach Dan Woods, the discrepancy in free throws left him disappointed in the officiating.

Rachel Kawiecki

Holy Angels senior Rachel Kawiecki, right, begins the transition Tuesday against Marshall. Kawiecki finished with 8 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

“I know we turned the ball over but the free throw numbers aren’t sitting well,” he said. “I could see if we were a half-court team. We didn’t shoot a ton of jump shots and I could not believe the over-aggressive contact they allowed with Frankie [Vascellaro]. They were hanging on her arm or around her waist without a call.”

Defense

Holy Angels’ Kiera O’Rourke, left, defends against a Marshall player along with Rachel Kawiecki, right, during the second half Tuesday.

Woods said they tried to dribble-penetrate with the ball to attack the basket and perhaps draw a foul or score. “We did the things we are supposed to do, going with the 1-on-1 match-ups,” he said. “In our basic part of our offense, we try to get shots inside make adjustments. We were unnecessarily taking contact, which makes it harder to go inside expecting the call to come and then the frustration of not getting the call.”

Warmups

Holy Angels generated 14 steals and flocked four Marshall shots during the Class 3A state semifinal played at Target Center Tuesday. Stars starters Grace Massaquoi (2) and Frankie Vascellaro (1) go through warm up drills.

Vascellaro, a senior captain, scored 11 of her team-high 19 points in the second half, while classmate Rachel Kawiecki, the emotional heart and soul of the team, completed a 3-point play to close out the first half, 34-34.

Team defense

Holy Angels senior Kassie Caron, left, and Francesca Vascellaro, right, tie up the ball moments after the opening tip Tuesday.

Kawiecki turned and gave a fist bump on her way back to the Stars bench after making the free throw with 0.5 seconds in the opening half.

Kassie Caron

Holy Angels junior Kassie Caron had a team-high 7 assists and grabbed three rebounds Tuesday.

She began the second half at the free-throw line just seconds into the second half, making one shot to give the Stars a 35-34 lead. On the next possession, Kawiecki found Vascellaro in stride with an outlet pass for a layup to push it to 37-34.

Jenna Buer

Holy Angels freshman Jenna Buer, left, steps back with the basketball to set up a 3-point basket.

Kawiecki was 3-of-8 from the field scoring eight points to go with 12 hard-fought rebounds and three assists. Defensively, she blocked two shots and had two of the Stars 14 steals.

“She’s so passionate about the game,” Woods said of Kawiecki, who earned the Athena Award from Holy Angels. “She tries to make plays and probably played her more than normal but she wanted to put the team on her back. She wants to win and gets after it. That’s why they are about, giving them the freedom to be successful.”

Stars junior Grace Massaquoi added 10 points and freshman Jenna Buer finished with nine points on 3-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc to help close the gap after Kassie Caron struggled to find her shot going 0-6 from the field, making 1-of-4 free throws.

“It happens,” Woods said of the struggles. “And that is why we have a bench with Buer to offset that or Grace, Rachel or Frankie you hope.”

Even with missing shots, Holy Angels was able to generate offensive production in the first half to match the Tigers.

Holy Angels only made 4-of-20 3-point baskets, compared to Marshall’s 7-for-21.

Becker went on to capture the Class 3A state title Friday 70-58 over Marshall for the second in school history (2009). The Bulldogs came up short against Holy Angels in one of three consecutive losses to end the regular season.

