Doug Ernst is new executive director at History Center
If you’ve recently visited the Richfield History Center, you may have made note of and enjoyed the stories of past days and lives.
But you may have also noticed something new – or more appropriately, someone new.
Doug Ernst was named the executive director of the center last September and begun the work of addressing the challenges and promoting the uniqueness of his new job.
“Well, I grew up on a farm in west-central Minnesota,” Ernst said about his journey to his newest vocation.“And my dad was perpetually carting us off to this little historic site and that historic thing and we’d hit Fort Snelling a number of times. I got into just about every little history nook and cranny you can imagine. That sort of fostered an interest.”
A single day’s history lesson provided the spark.
“When I was a junior in high school, I was taking American history. And the teacher brought in a – sort of a traveling evangelist – to speak to the class. What [the speaker] did was to personalize things. He started talking about the Apostle Paul as this little 5-foot nothing, wiry guy who was mean as heck, loved persecuting Christians and had long, shaggy hair and dust all over his feet because he walked everywhere.”
The words of the speaker “took me from names, dates, and places and vague stories in a history book to thinking of history in terms of me meeting you and finding out your history; or you meeting me. The names and dates suddenly are a lot less important than the actual story,” Ernst said.
He went on to attend Concordia College in Moorhead and study history and English and then taught English and history at four schools over the course of 25 years. About seven years ago, he made a connection with The Landing in Shakopee. “I started volunteering because we played baseball out there,” he said.
Ernst is a member of the 1860s baseball team known as the Quick Steps. The team plays each summer at the Richfield History Center, so he was familiar with the facility.
When he learned his position with The Landing was cut last fall, he reached out to the Richfield center because he was aware that the former director was planning to leave the position.
Ernst has reported at the annual meeting and is gearing up to begin a new year of fundraising and promoting new memberships, tasks he has taken on with enthusiasm.
“Everybody was extremely helpful and the transition was probably as smooth as it can possibly be,” he said about his first days.
The center will always welcome more volunteers to help with the workload, but Ernst said five new volunteers have helped immensely with the transition.
Of those volunteers, two are historical interpreters. One of the volunteers spent a number of years with the Minnesota Historical Society, and while there, was completing research and developing exhibits.
“And I’ve gotten a second person now who has some training in research and development of exhibits. So, we’re making that a priority,” Ernst said.
With the assistance, Ernst said the center is gearing up for a year of change and fluidity of artifacts and displays.
Exhibits within the facility will be rotated with some exhibits moving to locations across the city for maximum exposure.
“We have a small space in the Augsburg Park Library that we’re switching out on a fairly regular basis and a large space that is in city hall entryway area,” he said. “We’ve got about 10 spaces, either in-house or outside, that we’re going to be changing out to show as many different interesting and exciting pieces of our history as possible. The more we can do out in the community, the more people are going to be willing to give money and more willing to become members.”
Ernst said being on the job for a few months has afforded him the opportunity to learn more about the area, the city and the center.
“I’m starting to get more familiar. I mean, there’s a huge volume of artifacts and pieces of personal history and so forth. So, I don’t know that I’ll ever get through it all, but I’m learning most of the ropes and I’m realizing that this place has a 19th-century story that is important to tell, a 20th-century story that’s important to tell, and a 21st-century story that’s important to tell."
The retelling of the stories about the city and its residents is a day-to-day task, but Ernst said the center will provide programs and events this year to promote the center as an important entity to preserve the past.
“I’m working on a project that will involve the Richfield Art Council and the Augsburg Park Library. We’re going to do something on quilt-making. We’re going to ask community members to come in, purchase a swath of cloth and do whatever they’re going to do with it, and then it will be combined into a community quilt.
Three concerts are also planned. Dan Israel will play in June, Crazy Chester, a ‘70s and ‘80s cover band, will play in July and the Selby Avenue Syncopators will play in August. One of their members is a Richfield resident.
All of the concerts will be at the Richfield History Center, 6901 Lyndale Ave. S.
The center, with Ernst as the spokesperson, this month will also be starting a series of podcasts.
Ernst said that working as the director has provided him a new outlook on an old love.
“It never gets old. You know? I was going the collections, and I opened a drawer that I thought I had opened previously, and I found stuff that I have never seen before. So, it’s the way history is supposed to work,” he said.
The job will afford Ernst with the platform and tools to continue planning, researching and finding the means to bring the past to life, all the while continuing to work in the present, enriching the memories and figuring out approaches to the future.
That all starts with the human touch. The welcome at the history center is always warm.
Ernst explains: “You know, the coffee pot is always on and I always bring fruit rolls, pastries and goodies for the volunteers. So, if that’s your incentive, come and join us. If you like history, come and join us; if you like a variety of activities, come and join us; and if you have never been here before ... come and find out, because we will enjoy being with you.”
