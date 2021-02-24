Richfield’s own Gavin Best has six points in nine games for the Magicians
After helping power Blake to a third-place finish at state one year ago, Richfield native Gavin Best is hoping to make the most of his experience with the Minnesota Magicians this season, playing once again at home in Richfield Ice Arena.
Best collected 55 points in 31 games with the Bears as a senior, including an overtime penalty shot against Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Section 6AA final at 3M Arena a year ago.
His Magicians career started just as well, collecting three assists in a wild 7-4 season-opening win at the Chippewa Steel on New Year’s Eve. He added an assist the next day and picked up his first goal during a 3-2 win over St. Cloud in Richfield on Jan. 27.
Best played mite-level hockey at the same Richfield Ice Arena before moving on to Minneapolis Youth Hockey and shining with Blake most recently.
“It’s good to be back, feels like home,” he said in the hallway after Friday’s game.
Going from high school to junior hockey, the difference comes in the pace of the game.
“You can’t take a shift off, you’ve got to be going all the time, even in practice,” Best said of the transition to the NAHL. “We’ve got a skilled group of guys who love each other and have fun with it. The hard work is there and the success is coming.”
Best was on the wing during the 3-on-3 overtime.
“Obviously, you don’t want to be the guy who messes up or turns the puck over but that’s why we condition during the week to be in a spot like that,” he said.
Strong start
The Magicians (13-4-0-0) needed overtime to come away with a 3-2 win over the Kenai River Brown Bears in a fourth consecutive game against the Alaskan team, who are based out of the Anoka Ice Arena this season.
Minnesota couldn’t replicate that result on Saturday with the Bears winning in a 5-2 final, stopping the winning streak at five games, going back to a 5-2 loss to St. Cloud on Feb. 6.
General manager and assistant coach Gaven Bickford said the team has found scoring from all four lines to go along with solid goaltending, helping them settle into the top spot in the division.
“Our blue line has been great and overall, it’s been a great team effort,” Bickford said. “Stu (Bickel) as a new head coach has been great to have new energy on the bench and we really like that.”
Minnesota has seven scorers with at least 10 points and all but one skater has played in all 17 games. Jack Cronin leads the team with three game-winners.
Miami, Florida native Darius Bell is providing strong goaltending with a 4-0-0 mark with a 1.90 goals-against average and .939 save percentage in five appearances. He turned away a season-high 35-of-37 shot during Friday’s win over Kenai River.
St. Michael-native Luc Laylin leads the team in scoring with 15 points on nine goals in 17 games. He was named the Midwest Division Star of the Week after picking up at least one point (four goals and three assists) in six straight games.
Instead of the typical fall start of the long schedule, the North American Hockey League didn’t open play for the Midwest division until Dec. 31. A six-week shutdown meant the Magicians were the last team in the NAHL to play a game.
The Midwest division will play 48 regular-season games, but are only 18 games in. “We’re going to have a jam-packed schedule in April,” Bickford said. That busy stretch is underway with four games last week and in March the schedule will ramp up to four more games per week (Thursday-Sunday).
Minnesota opened with a two-game sweep at Chippewa Steel 7-4 and 4-3 on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
That was followed by a pair of games at the Hudson Sports and Civic Center just over the border into Wisconsin to face the Fairbanks Ice Dogs Jan. 7-8. Because of indoor limits due to COVID-19, the Magicians played both home games in Hudson, splitting the series starting with a 3-1 win over the Ice Dogs and then recorded a 5-1 loss.
“It’s a lot of crazy situations and the guys have dealt with the adversity well,” Bickford said of navigating the strange season. “With COVID, every team is dealing with the same issues but I feel like we are handling it well.”
The home opener at Richfield Ice Arena came one week later when the Chippewa Steel came to town on Jan. 14. Magicians coach Stu Bickel won his home debut thanks to Karl Falk scoring 28 seconds into overtime with assists from Hunter Longhi and Devlin McCabe.
Longhi also came through with the overtime goal against the Bears Friday after Kenai worked hard to kill off a five-minute head-contact penalty in the closing minutes of regulation.
Minnesota shares the top spot in the five-team Midwest Division with the Janesville Jets (12-6-2) as each team has 26 points. Minnesota has played three fewer games than the Jets and eight games fewer than either Alaskan club (Brown Bears or Ice Dogs). Chippewa is at the bottom of the standings with a 5-11-1 record and 12 points.
Minnesota is the only team in the four-division league to not lose during the 3-on-3 overtime or shootout.
The regular season runs through May 15 with the final home game slated for May 12 against Chippewa at 7 p.m.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Richfield native Gavin Best takes pride in returning to the rink he grew up learning the game after a successful high school career at Blake.
St. Paul native Robert Christy, a Colorado College recruit has 10 points in 17 games.
Minnesota Magicians coach Stu Bickel, middle, has the team off to a 13-4-0 start with 26 points at the top of the Midwest Division.
Maple Grove native Trevor Kukkonen has 12 points in 17 games for the Magicians. He plans to play for Michigan Tech in college.
Magicians goaltender Darius Bell is a native of Miami, Florida. He made a season-high 35 saves against Kenai River on Friday.
