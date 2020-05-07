City, contractor say the project will be completed by Memorial Day
Joe Powers, Richfield assistant city engineer, recently provided an online video message for Richfield residents, describing the final stages of the Lyndale Avenue reconstruction project.
The project, the bulk of which was completed last summer and fall, will come to a conclusion and will be “signed, sealed and delivered” by the end of May.
Powers said the project was substantially completed last summer and fall 2019. The contractor has been on-site completing the finishing work scheduled for this year. That includes striping, sidewalk work, sign installation, turf establishment, plantings, some paving operations, landscaping, sod replacement and other miscellaneous items.
“There is about two to four weeks remaining,” Powers said. “There may be some lane closures along Lyndale Avenue, which will be required to complete the work.”
However, those projects and lane closures are expected to be of short duration and should be no longer than one day in duration. In a letter provided to residents and businesses located along the construction route, city officials provided important information.
“Project staff and the contractor would like to thank you for your cooperation and patience with the reconstruction of Lyndale Avenue. As the project wraps up between now and the end of May, please reach out to the project hotline if you have any questions or concerns with the restoration work that has or is taking place near your property,” the letter stated.
Info: visit richfieldsweetstreets.org/updates, call 612-861-9793 or email LyndaleAve@richfieldmn.org.
