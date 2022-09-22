Richfield Mural - Galaxy Foods - 2

Artists Ricardo Perez, left, and Sebastian Rivera Cintron put on the finishing touches to the “Mixto Mural” at the corner of 72nd Street and Chicago Avenue during the morning of Sept. 15. Artists Ricardo Perez, left, and Sebastian Rivera Cintron put on the finishing touches to the “Mixto Mural” at the corner of 72nd Street and Chicago Avenue during the morning of Sept. 15. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

It has taken a lot of coordination, and more than a few gallons of paint, to make the magic happen.

Artists, fundraising and community input have all come together to bring to life the long exterior wall of the Galaxy Foods warehouse building at the corner of 72nd Street and Chicago Avenue in Richfield, and a celebration of its completion will be held Friday evening.

Artist Sebastian Rivera Cintron, front, adds details to a new mural painted on the side of Galaxy Foods at the corner of 72nd Street and Chicago Avenue in Richfield. A celebration of its completion will be held Sept. 23. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

