Artists Ricardo Perez, left, and Sebastian Rivera Cintron put on the finishing touches to the “Mixto Mural” at the corner of 72nd Street and Chicago Avenue during the morning of Sept. 15. Artists Ricardo Perez, left, and Sebastian Rivera Cintron put on the finishing touches to the “Mixto Mural” at the corner of 72nd Street and Chicago Avenue during the morning of Sept. 15. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
Artist Sebastian Rivera Cintron, front, adds details to a new mural painted on the side of Galaxy Foods at the corner of 72nd Street and Chicago Avenue in Richfield. A celebration of its completion will be held Sept. 23. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
It has taken a lot of coordination, and more than a few gallons of paint, to make the magic happen.
Artists, fundraising and community input have all come together to bring to life the long exterior wall of the Galaxy Foods warehouse building at the corner of 72nd Street and Chicago Avenue in Richfield, and a celebration of its completion will be held Friday evening.
Known as the “Mixto Mural,” it is more than 1,000 square feet, and imagines Richfield as if it were a jungle, a concept chosen by area residents during a block party held earlier this year. In addition to choosing the theme, suggestions on elements within the mural were incorporated into the mural’s design. And there’s an augmented-reality component of the mural, according to organizer BJ Skoog, whose Richfield Leadership Network is helping facilitate the mural’s installation.
The mural has the willing participation of Arun Motilall and his family, the owners of Galaxy Foods at 7128 Chicago Ave., but it took time and money to facilitate the end result. Skoog, a Richfield native, had been developing the Richfield Leadership Network since its inception in 2019, when it was simply a social media campaign highlighting local leaders from varying facets within the city, he explained.
Through his connection with Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez and their work with the nonprofit organization Twin Cities Social Cohesion Initiative, Skoog’s Leadership Network is now being sponsored by the Social Cohesion Initiative. That has allowed him to dedicate time to using his connections to facilitate the development of the mural this year, he said.
The city has contributed $10,000 toward the project. The artists, Ricardo Perez and Sebastian Rivera Cintron, are part of the local Mixto Art Collective. Several businesses have provided donations or at-cost contributions for paint and equipment needed to transform the Galaxy Foods wall, according to Skoog.
The augmented-reality component has been designed by REM5 Studios, a St. Louis Park-based company that Skoog works for part-time. The company will bring the virtual world to the mural through the use of Instagram and QR codes, Skoog said.
By scanning the QR codes with a smartphone or similar device, audio or visual components will emerge. It may be in the form of butterflies flying between a tree and a plant, or it could be students from Richfield Dual Language School welcoming visitors to the mural in English or Spanish, recorded last week by students visiting the mural, Skoog explained.
The city contributed to the project and Skoog used his network connections to help minimize the cost of the project. Once budgeted at $30,000, he managed to whittle the cost down to approximately $25,000.
But he’s relying on community contributions to help complete it. The Leadership Network is fronting the costs above the donations already received for the project, as well as the costs associated with the mural celebration, which will feature food, music, face painting, performers and speakers.
Skoog’s goal is to raise $10,000 from community donations. The celebration is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Galaxy Foods. Donations to the project may be made online at gofundme.com/f/Mixtomural.
Skoog hopes that when the celebration ends, the project becomes more than public art. “We dignify when we beautify,” he said, adding that he hopes the project is a “web of connectivity,” connecting neighborhood residents and community resources while helping Richfield flourish in ways it cannot when groups and individuals try to accomplish their goals alone.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
