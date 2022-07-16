Kevin and Amy Erickson, both music teachers in the Richfield School District for many years, recently talked about their careers, what the community of Richfield means to them, and what the future holds for the husband and wife.
Kevin, who started as the choir director at Richfield High School in 1988, is in the middle of his first summer of retired life.
Amy, who came on as the school’s band director in 1987, left the district a few years back and is currently the Executive Director at Upper Mississippi Academy in St. Paul. Though not officially retired, she also described what being a teacher has meant.
The Sun Current conducted a written question-and-answer session with both of them.
Following are their edited responses.
Kevin Erickson
Personal background
I was born and grew up in Olivia, Minnesota. I attended Augsburg College (now Augsburg University) where I earned two degrees. One in Music Education and a second in Psychology.
Describe meeting Amy.
Amy and I met when we were both a part of the Augsburg College music department and had music classes together. Amy was in the Instrumental Department and I was in the Choral Department. We had further interaction when Amy joined the Cabaret Singers and I joined the Augsburg Wind Ensemble and the Augsburg Jazz Ensemble.
What were other teaching jobs other than Richfield?
I started my teaching career in 1984 in Alden-Conger in southern Minnesota. I taught K-12 music. In addition, I directed the theater program and coached the JV girls basketball team.
Describe what motivated you as a teacher.
I believed in, and still do to this day, that music education is for everyone and has the power to transform the lives of the students.
Describe your feelings as you leave the profession.
I am feeling fulfilled knowing I have always cared about the success of the students and have made a positive impact on many students. I feel sad knowing there were students I couldn’t reach. I feel relieved to, after 38 years, pass the baton (no pun intended) to a younger teacher who can carry forth with renewed energy.
What was your greatest joy as a teacher?
Knowing I had a positive, and in some cases, lifelong impact on students.
Describe your best day as a teacher.
There were so many over the years it is difficult to pick one day as a best. However, there was one that happened recently ... the students knew I was going through a very difficult time with family health concerns. When I walked into the choir room, the students presented me with a poster signed with encouraging words, a large basket of candy and snacks and sang, “Thank you for the music.” I must admit, a tear welled up in my eyes.
Describe your most difficult day as a teacher
There were certainly difficult days, but to be honest, I try to forget them as soon as it happens and put it out of my mind.
Retirement plans?
Immediate plans include the list Amy has been working on for around the house. I also plan on continuing my music journey as a guest clinician, adjudicator, and composer. I am also looking forward to traveling and visiting my adult children and their partners.
What advice would you provide to those considering becoming a teacher?
Celebrate you successes and learn from your failures, but don’t dwell on them – move on.
What’s one thing nobody knows about you.
My students have been bugging me about what the L. stands for in my middle name. It is (drum roll) Luverne.
Tell us about one student where you broke through and helped them to achieve.
I remember a student years ago who joined choir because his girlfriend was in choir. I remember being told by the counselors he was kicked out of the house and living in his car. He told me he did not appreciate the way I drove the choir hard. We had a long chat, I explained what I was doing and why. I related it to something he did well. A concert was coming up, but he told me he was at a competition in Florida during the concert time. I told him that, of course, he was excused. To my utter amazement, he made it to the concert! His competition finished and he took an early flight back because he didn’t want to let me or his choir friends down. That was nearly 30 years ago and, to this day, may be the most significant sacrifice a student has made.
Amy Erickson
Personal background
I was born in Wadena, MN, lived most of my life in the Twin Cities area. I attended Augsburg College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education and Bachelor of Science in Music Therapy. Later I continued my graduate work in Education Leadership through Augsburg and various other programs.
Describe meeting Kevin.
We met in college – in the music building. We knew everyone in the music department, but we hadn’t really ‘hung out’ – mostly because Kevin was in Choir and I was in Band – sort of an unwritten rule thing. We were both in the music building late because of practicing for recitals, and Kevin asked if I wanted to go get coffee. I said yes – even though I did not drink coffee at that time. I have been drinking coffee ever since. We dated through the last two years of college and after graduation, we ended up teaching in southern Minnesota in towns about 15 miles apart. I was hired as the high school band director in Richfield in 1987, Kevin applied and became the high school choir director in 1988. We had a great time teaching together, sharing students, sharing concerts and ideas.
What were other teaching jobs other than Richfield?
After being in Richfield for many years, two kids of our own at home, and the ongoing rigor of performances, we agreed one of us needed to make a change. Kevin stayed on in Richfield and I ventured out. I held teaching positions in Minnetonka, Robbinsdale and then moved on to the world of teaching and administration with Charter Schools at Minneapolis Academy, New Millennium Academy, Community School of Excellence and am now the Executive Director at Upper Mississippi Academy in St. Paul. I also taught private lessons on piano and band instruments for about 25 of those years.
Do you have other connections to Richfield?
One of Kevin’s best friends from college was from Richfield. My Aunt lived in Richfield, near the middle school, and attended our concerts and plays – she loved to brag about us and was always cheering loudly for the Marching Band on the 4th of July. Our connection was, and is now, the parents of the students from those powerful first years of teaching together. Those parents and students became friends and are still friends today.
Describe what motivated you as a teacher.
Kevin and I both felt strongly about providing life experiences such as theatre, travel, solo and individual performances, giving back to the community through our skills and groups that we directed. Kevin had groups that performed at Carnegie Hall, and at a world youth peace festival in Estonia. Additionally he traveled throughout the U.S. with students. I took groups to England, Canada and throughout the U.S. as well. Helping students experience things as simple as other currencies, reading a train or subway map, being responsible for themselves for many days ... that is the education and we were able to do that through music.
What was your greatest joy as a teacher?
The ‘ah ha’ moment where you can see in a student’s eyes that they ‘get it’ and they now own the knowledge and can use it.
Describe your best day as a teacher.
There was a moment in a concert that the band and I felt a powerful connection. The song was a Gilbert and Sullivan – ‘Pineapple Poll.’ Interestingly, when I listened to the performance, it was not a ‘perfect’ performance, but it was the connection. We actually created music in that performance, not just played music. It must be what a ‘professional performance’ feels like. I was so grateful to have brought that group of students into that space – perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime.
The other moment of amazing was performing the Star Spangled Banner at Mount Rushmore for the flag raising. The Richfield Marching band was on a western states tour and this was a great honor for us. I was so proud of the students, the school and that we represented Minnesota. We performed at many intriguing sites, we played for the King and Queen of Norway, and once got invited to be in a Presidential Inaugural Parade – we couldn’t make the trip, but it’s pretty cool to be invited. I think it important to note that these were not ‘in class’ experiences – you have to build skills and put them to use in the real world.
Describe your most difficult day as a teacher.
The most difficult days as a teacher were those days when a student had died. I have had several of those; it is a hard thing to care for your students and community and save space for yourself.
What advice would you provide to those considering becoming a teacher?
Do a lot of different things, travel, live in another country, work various part time jobs to get a new picture of the world, read, set strong positive habits, watch others teach and glean what works and what doesn’t as you develop your style. Love your content, but have other interests as well.
Tell us one thing nobody knows about you.
I write articles for Wikipedia and I am a pretty high level editor.
Tell us about one student where you broke through and helped them to achieve.
There was a freshman that had incredible fear of performance and joined a group to perform at the state music contest. At the moment they were scheduled to perform for the judge, the other students came running to find me because their friend had become ill and passed out. When that same student was a senior, they played one of the most difficult pieces for their instrument as a solo for state contest and received a very high rating. The smile on that student is the great success, the confidence gained by that student is the lifelong reward, and the music was the vehicle to allow that achievement.
