Former Post 435 coach of 31 years is honored by state Legion baseball association
At the annual Division I State Tournament banquet on Wednesday, July 28, Mike Karnas joined his father George Karnas as a member of the Minnesota American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.
Karnas began his career as a Legion baseball player in 1971. He also played in the state tournament in St. Cloud in 1972. He played again in the state tournament in 1973 and his team advanced to the legion world series.
He coached the Richfield Post 435 team for 31 years, along with guys like Brian Kispert and Bob Small.
His wife, Joan, often spent their anniversary at the ball field as he taught young men about baseball and life. That included coaching their three kids.
Karnas’ teams were District 5 champs a lot and in the state tournament 18 times, winning state in 1980 and 1985. They were runner-up in 1981 and 1982. He amassed over 750 wins.
And Karnas was the District 5 director from 2006-11. Today, Kyle Nutting of Richfield is the District 5 director and he presented the induction at the banquet in front of 500 people at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.
Karnas retired from coaching in 2018 after 42 years. He and his father and his brother, are also in the Richfield High School Hall of Fame.
He handed out hundreds of nicknames over the years and many of them stick to this day. He taught sound fundamentals and gave sound advice such as, “Wear your hat the way you want your life to go.”
Karnas came out of retirement this year to be the second base coach for his grandson’s T-ball team.
Nutting told the audience: “He will tell you that his team was undefeated. They were 0-0-12.”
Tim Engstrom is the director of communications for Minnesota American Legion.
