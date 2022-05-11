Projects include playground equipment, tennis court rebuild, building improvements
The Richfield City Council on April 26 authorized the use of money from the Liquor Contribution Special Revenue Fund to cover several capital improvement projects scheduled to be completed this year.
“As the council liaison to the Community Services Commission that considers several of these projects, and in particular the play equipment replacements, they are very excited about this and have been talking in anticipation of some of the repairs,” Councilmember Ben Whalen said.
In addition to the replacement of play equipment being completed this month, the city will spend up to $500,000 on fence repairs, Community Center and Wood Lake building repairs, the rebuild of a tennis court, and improvements to the outdoor pool.
“I’m not going to comment on how much liquor you should or shouldn’t buy, but for those who do and decide to do it in Richfield, thank you because the money helps support our parks,” Whalen said.
The staff report presented to the council as part of the presentation states, “As part of the Capital Improvement Budget (CIB) and annual City Budget process, certain special revenue funds are allocated each year to fund capital projects identified through the budget process. The source of the special revenue funds are profits derived from the City’s Liquor Store operation. These profits are transferred to the Liquor Contribution Special Revenue Fund.”
The council first authorized $500,000 of these funds at the Dec. 14, 2021, meeting to be targeted for this year’s capital improvements and finalized the ordinance approval at the April 26 meeting.
Included in the $500,000:
• Major Park Maintenance/Wood Lake Fence Repair $50,000
• Community Center/Wood Lake Building Repair $25,000
