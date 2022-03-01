March 1 will mark the 61st anniversary of President Kennedy signing the Peace Corps Act. In the ensuing years, hundreds of Minnesotans, including myself, have served our country around the world, creating valuable, positive links between the U.S. and people like ourselves in dozens of countries.
In an unprecedented action, all Peace Corps Volunteers were recalled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Peace Corps is using March 1 as the target date for Peace Corps Volunteers to begin to return to their assignments and continue their work to bring peace and understanding between nations.
I know firsthand about the importance of the Peace Corps and of the impact we can have. In 2019, I returned to the tiny settlement where I lived as a PCV in 1973, hacked out of the jungle where some 50 families – starving and landless peasants from tiny villages in the Andes – created what has become a beautiful, prosperous town with a substantial economy based in environmental stewardship.
During the pandemic, returned PCVs have worked with members of Congress to improve the Peace Corps and to try to incorporate these changes into the upcoming Reauthorization Bill. While it’s been over 20 years since Congress reauthorized the original Peace Corps Act, last September Democrats and Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee came together and passed H.R.1456 by a vote of 44 to 4. The rest of the Congress should follow their lead. Urge Representatives Ilhan Omar and Dean Phillips to pass the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (H.R. 1456) in the House as soon as possible. Please also urge senators Smith and Klobuchar to actively join the House in supporting bipartisan passage of this legislation, an important step toward deepening our nation’s commitment to service and our highest ideals.
Unlike the military, we volunteers don’t ask people to say ‘thank you for your service.’ Instead, we ask you during this upcoming Peace Corps Week to contact those in power in Washington to reaffirm America’s commitment to building peace between peoples around the world by supporting the Peace Corps.
