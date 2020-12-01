To the Editor:
I read the excitement of the 77th street Cedar underpass being funded and how excited the city manager was.
Why?
Pushing more traffic into Richfield neighborhoods is a “good thing?”
What I like about our city is the solitude and yet access to freeways. 76th Street already has too much traffic with people driving too fast for a residential area; “20 is plenty.” I have seen my neighbor’s dog get hit and had someone swerve around me when I stopped for pedestrian at a cross walk.
I do not want our community to become an alternative route for 494. What would be nice would be a sound wall along Cedar Avenue for the airport and traffic noise or a bike-only path to be able to safely get over to the river trails.
Richfield really does not need more pass-through traffic. Let’s continue to focus on walkability and safe biking routes instead.
Erich Morris
Richfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.