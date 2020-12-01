letter graphic

To the Editor:

I read the excitement of the 77th street Cedar underpass being funded and how excited the city manager was.

Why?

Pushing more traffic into Richfield neighborhoods is a “good thing?”

What I like about our city is the solitude and yet access to freeways. 76th Street already has too much traffic with people driving too fast for a residential area; “20 is plenty.” I have seen my neighbor’s dog get hit and had someone swerve around me when I stopped for pedestrian at a cross walk.

I do not want our community to become an alternative route for 494. What would be nice would be a sound wall along Cedar Avenue for the airport and traffic noise or a bike-only path to be able to safely get over to the river trails.

Richfield really does not need more pass-through traffic. Let’s continue to focus on walkability and safe biking routes instead.

Erich Morris

Richfield

