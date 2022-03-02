USA Cup runner-ups invited to play in Europe in July
Richfield Soccer Association’s girls 18U team is looking for some help from the community to make a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity a reality this July and play in the Norway Cup.
The trip came to light after the team reached the finals at the USA Cup in Blaine last summer. A drawing was held among the finalists at USA Cup for one boys and girls team to compete at the 2022 Norway Cup July 30 through Aug. 6.
The year marks the 50th anniversary of the Norway Cup, which began the same year as Title IX opened up opportunities for female athletes in the United States.
USA Cup began in 1985 with the idea to model what Norway Cup was already doing successfully.
RSA President Betsy Lindow said the experience of not only playing in the USA Cup but everything surrounding the 10-day celebration of soccer was a definite highlight of the summer, despite missing out on the international flavor as teams from beyond the United States were not permitted to travel. Teams came from around the state and Midwest, plus Ohio and Alaska, to participate in the tournament, which typically draws around 1,000 teams of all ages.
An Olympic-style opening ceremony is at the center of the experience as teams are introduced by the club (Minnesota), state or nation and parade through the stadium field. Before the ceremony teams mingle to swap pins and pass the time. The ceremony ends with a party on the stadium field.
Norway Cup
Richfield wasn’t notified until February about the trip, leaving little time to try and raise funds to help defer the cost associated with bringing a team of 17 girls to Norway for a weeklong soccer tournament.
A GoFundMe already raised over $4,000 of a $32,400 goal to help cover airfare and uniforms for all 17 players, while Norway Cup has offered to cover the rest of the costs associated with participating in the tournament.
More fundraisers are in the works with a bake sale, coffee fundraiser, grocery bagging and another program through the non-profit Achieving Dreams. “And that is on top of many of these girls working between 20-40 hours a week already,” Lindow said, as RSA fees remain a fraction of the cost to play for larger clubs around the metro area.
Team parent and former coach Ellen Ruiters organized the GoFundMe campaign, noting how expensive competitive soccer has become.
“In order to let all girls play soccer, a group of moms volunteered to coach and manage a team, we made no cuts, and dues were 5 percent for the neighboring club teams,” Ruiters said. “Richfield entered the highly competitive soccer league and we got our butts kicked. Losing 12-0 kind of butt kick. We’ve played many skilled teams that were gracious winners, we’ve played teams that called us trash, ghetto and demanded we stop speaking Spanish on the field. The girls kept coming back to play and they kept getting better.”
Ten years after logging many miles to find games since the local league refused to allow them to play without paid coaches, “They are pretty good,” Ruiters said, culminating with the second-place finish at the USA Cup in 2021. “I’m asking you to help this determined and resilient team get to Norway to play soccer. Not to win but to prove it’s possible.”
Coaches include Stanley Luke and Beder Mendez, who have connections to the team and school district.
“We’re incredibly lucky to have them,” Lindow said.
A core group of seven or eight players has been together since playing rec league with RSA.
“One of the cool things about this team is that they stuck together since rec soccer in Richfield Soccer with parents volunteering to coach to keep this a community-based all-volunteer organization,” Lindow said. “It shows there is an opportunity for city kids to play their way which is pretty cool.”
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
(Submitted photo)
This Richfield Soccer Association U17 team was runner-up at the USA Cup in Blaine last summer. This year the team plans to play in the Norway Cup, the largest youth soccer tournament in the world, but is raising funds to make it a reality.
