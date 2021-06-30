The Richfield Reds picked up the first win of the 2021 Legion baseball season with a comeback 6-5 win over Minneapolis Southwest on June 16.
A three-run fifth inning tied the game at 5-5 thanks in part to a lead-off double from Connor Hintz before scoring on a wild pitch. Richfield used three walks and a two-out single by Jamisen Holt accounted for the offense.
Lukas Frye led off the seventh inning with a base hit to center field and came around to score on an error by the shortstop for what would be the game-winner. Pitcher Nick Wiederholt earned the complete game win, scattering five runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
The Reds lost all three games at the Red Haddox Wooden Bat Classic in Bloomington June 18-19 with losses to Bloomington Blue (18-0) and Coon Rapids (14-0) on Friday before Tri-City Red beat the Reds 16-2 on Saturday.
Jaxson Moon, Andrew Davis and Max Lavin accounted for hits against Bloomington Blue while Frye and Lavin added hits and Tharin Jayamanne picked up a walk against Coon Rapids Post 334.
Hintz drove in both runs against Tri-City with a two-run double. Frye, Lavin and Ethan Thompson had hits in the five-inning game.
Richfield returned to action with three games in as many days in preparations for sub-state and the state tournament coming up in July.
The Red came up short against Lakeville South 4-2 on June 22, Chester Bird (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) 7-6 on June 23 and Minneapolis Post 1 8-3 on June 24.
Against South, Wolke went 2-for-3 scoring once while Frye and Hintz each had one hit, walk and drove in a run. Weiderholt struck out four batters over 5 2/3 innings allowing two earned runs on six hits with two walks.
Chester Bird used a four-run fifth inning in what was a 7-6 win over the Reds. Wolterstorff knocked in three runs with a double and Lavin showed his patience at the plate with three walks. Frye, Hintz, Jayamanne and Brayan Castro Campos each had a hit.
The stretch concluded wiht an 8-3 loss to Post 1. Hintz went 3-for-3 with an RBI, walk and run. Jayamanne, Ludin and Castro Campos each had two walks.
