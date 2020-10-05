Richfield boys soccer wins Tri-Metro title with unbeaten record
Richfield senior captain Miguel Leon Alvarado already picked out which side of the Holy Angels goal he was going to aim his penalty kick at before stepping up to the dot 12-yards out from of the goal in the final minutes of the highly-anticipated Tri-Metro Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Alvarado converted the strike for what turned out to be the lone goal in a well-played 1-0 final score by both teams at Spartans Stadium.
His confidence is something the Spartans relied on from the entire group all game and didn’t let up.
“So many times we’ve played big teams but we’ve always been on the losing end so we are tired of that so we came with everything we’ve had,” he said. “We’ve been preparing for this game for a long time.”
A fourth-year varsity player, Alvarado has worked on building his strength to stay on the ball and fight through contact.
“Anytime Miguel has the ball at his feet he has a chance, even with three guys around him,” Richfield coach Mike Harris said of his confidence with the Spartans senior.
The win not only gave Richfield control of the Battle for the Tracks traveling trophy between the two Richfield schools, separated by a train track.
“We didn’t have any clinical opportunities and our passes were stale,” Stars coach James See said. “In a tight game like this, it could be 3-0 us or 2-0 them at halftime and passion and heart and commitment and sacrifice is the difference in a game like this.”
Richfield also secured its first-ever Tri-Metro Conference title going 7-0-0 (9-0-0 overall), ahead of perennial powerhouses DeLaSalle and Holy Angels.
Spartans junior captain Yulian Rodriguez-Torres said the combination of chemistry and a determination during training played a big part in extending the unbeaten streak to eight, now nine matches.
“Half of the team has played together on the same club since we were little,” he said, as many of the players in the program learned the game through Richfield Soccer Association. “Our chemistry is very good and we just try so hard and our hard work is finally paying off.”
He added: “We’ve never even been close to conference champions, it’s a blessing.”
Both teams had high-quality chances during the 80-plus minutes of action, starting with Richfield pressing the action early on. Holy Angels, the reigning Tri-Metro and Class A state champions, calmly denied the scoring opportunities over the opening 10 minutes.
The Stars countered with dangerous give-and-goes to create scoring chances inside the penalty area.
Richfield junior goalkeeper Carlos Luis-Ibarra did his best to deny their chances along with the stout defense in front of him.
Luis-Ibarra moved back to keeper ahead of the season after earning All-Conference honors as a center back last fall.
He boasts a 1.24 goals-against average after posting consecutive clean sheets after a 3-0 win over Fridley on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Holy Angels’ chances in the first half came on counter-attacks and finding the open room to run with the ball.
They also made it tough on the Richfield defense with long throw-ins from deep in the Spartans end of the field but entered halftime without a goal.
“It was back and forth the whole way, who knew what was going to happen,” Rodriguez-Torres said. “Sometimes we struggle defensively, but we pick it up and try out best.”
Richfield coach Mike Harris moved an extra player to the defense to help counter Holy Angels’ attack with five players in the attack.
“We like to play the ball at our feet and it was such a frantic pace,” Harris said. “Once we played to the feet we were much better in the second half.”
The second half was much of the same with both teams going on the attack to try and break the game open. Each team had shots sail wide of the goal and the defenses clogged up the shooting lanes to frustrate the attack.
Richfield caught a break when a Stars defender was called for a handball inside the penalty area. The play developed off a crossing pass into the corner of the penalty area.
Rodriguez-Torres set up the crossing pass, which proved to be the difference.
After the Spartans goal, Holy Angels tried everything it could to attack, long balls over the top of the Richfield defense, quick one-touch passes to jump-start the counter-attack and the Stars goalkeeper played the ball at the centerline to keep the attackers within striking distance of the Spartans goal.
“Those were the longest five minutes of my life,” Alvarado said about defending the lead.
As for expectations coming into the season, Alvarado said the team realized they have something special after a 3-2 win over DeLaSalle the previous Friday.
All four Richfield programs are undefeated, meaning the future should be promising for the program, which is the largest Harris has led at Richfield High School.
“This is definitely a fun game and appreciate Mike Harris,” See said of his coaching counterpart. “I’ve known Mike for a while but never really played against him but appreciative of what he does with the class he leads Richfield with as a resident who grew up here.
“We’re trying to build a rivalry, but it’s a neighborly rivalry because we are both stewards of Richfield and we couldn’t be happier. Mike said it best, ‘Our goal is to play each other in the section final.’ As a coach and ambassador of the game, I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
