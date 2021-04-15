Local organization helps train Latino child care workers, provide services during COVID
La Red Latina de Educación Temprana (The Latino Early Childcare Provider Network), a local Richfield group founded by child care providers Ruth Evangelista and Faviola Estrada, along with Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez, has been working the past year helping area residents through many ongoing challenges, including those caused by the pandemic.
Originally founded to focus on child care issues, during the past year Regan Gonzalez said the group has been doing “transformative work” for the community.
That has included organizing COVID testing activities, assisting at vaccination sites, and providing regular free food distributions for community members.
The last such distribution was held April 3.
Evangelista said the organization was originally formed in 2013 to help make changes benefiting children and other members of the Latino community in Richfield, Bloomington and across the state.
The group is guided by a committee of 11 local women and is designed to train child care providers in the Latinx community.
Funding secured by the group has been spread throughout the community to help with fundamental needs such as food and medicine, in addition to its work in helping provide training to area child care providers.
“La Red is a great model because it was created by the community,” Evangelista said.
Working within the Family, Friend and Neighbor childcare model, they do so because it’s a culturally appropriate model of care for the community.
Because most available resources are aimed at formal and licensed child care centers and parents, La Red Latina de Educación Temprana is using its influence in helping to eliminate systemic barriers faced by FFN childcare providers.
The group’s overall mission is: “To provide tools, capacity, and leadership development for Latina childcare providers to deliver the highest quality childcare possible, and by doing so, support the health and wellbeing of their families and community.”
La Red Latina’s mission is steeped in the fact that health inequities begin early in life. By providing important training to allow children opportunities for deeper learning experiences, the group seeks to break the barriers caused by inequity in physical, cognitive and social development.
To make that happen, the group offers these types of activities for children and child care providers:
• Train childcare providers to offer high quality care that includes healthy eating, physical activity and early childhood development
• Identify, train and develop community leaders
• Organize and mobilize network members around policies and community-based solution
• Advocate for family rights
• Refer families to childcare providers within La Red Latina
• Support communities interested in using La Red’s model
Some of the specific trainings provided by the group include:
• CPR and First Aid
• Healthy early childhood development
• Nutrition and physical activity
• Sudden Infant Death and Shaken Baby Syndrome
• How to support children with special needs
• Development of social and emotional skills
• Literature for school – Ready4K
In helping to establish the group, Regan Gonzalez is proud of the initiatives and the powerful role La Red has played in the lives of many children and their families.
“Richfield is so fortunate to be the home of such a trailblazing community-led network of Latino leaders that serves over 350 childcare providers across the metro,” Regan Gonzalez said. “La Red Latina has been crucial in advancing large scale transformation in Minnesota’s early childhood and childcare systems, state-level policy, local policy changes in the areas of public health and housing and in building action-oriented Richfield leaders and culturally competent, skilled and caring caretakers for our children.”
In addition to continuing to provide child care providers with important trainings that are available to licensed providers, the group also pivoted last year with the onset of the pandemic.
To continue to help those in the community, the group began offering services that have been focused on the most vulnerable residents. That includes providing up-to-date and culturally competent information, access to COVID testing and vaccinations, as well as regular food distributions at the Partnership Academy, 6500 Nicollet Ave. S.
Evangelista said the food distributions at the Partnership Academy have resonated across the community and have caught the attention of residents living in the area of the academy.
She said neighbors have stepped out of their own comfort zones to volunteer their assistance during the food drives, which have been held every week for the past year.
In addition to the food distributions and COVID testing initiatives, the group has most recently turned its attention to assisting at COVID vaccination locations.
For those interested in lending a helping hand to the organization, the best way is to simply reach out to Evangelista.
“Everyone is welcome to help,” Evangelista said. “If we work together, we tend to have a good community. This is very important to us. If we work together, we grow together,” she added.
Regan Gonzalez added, “The women of La Red are true community heroes and I’m tremendously thankful for their partnership, leadership and service to the Richfield community.”
For more information about the group, email Ruth Evangelista at ruthevangelista@hotmail.com; or visit bit.ly/3a76Yy3.
