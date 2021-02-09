Studio’s Minneapolis home was destroyed by fire during social unrest last May
The social unrest that emanated out of south Minneapolis in May 2020 was rife with anger, fury, and outrage.
But when the building owned by Maya Santamaria, president and CEO of Santamaria Broadcasting, was destroyed by fire, her feelings were mixed and difficult to describe.
“It was a malicious attack which hurt and we felt violated – we lost everything,” Santamaria said about the structure she lost at 2709 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
In addition to losing KMNV La Raza Radio Studios, Santamaria lost several other businesses housed at that location. The radio station, though, would rise again.
One hundred days after the fire, the La Raza Studios was reborn in Richfield, at 7645 Lyndale Ave. S.
The re-opening brought solace that was in short supply three months earlier, when Santamaria was still surveying the wreckage. She said understood the plight faced by people of color, adding that she came to understand it wasn’t Black Lives Matter protesters who caused the damage.
“I was upset because ... these weren’t Black Lives Matters people that burned down the building. It was other elements in the community. There had been people in the community spotting those that were doing the fire-setting and they were not people from our community,” she said.
Before relocation options materialized, the outlook was bleak. The building was gone and the businesses destroyed.
Hennepin County’s only Spanish language station had been at that Minneapolis location since 2013 and Santamaria had owned the building since 2012. The other businesses in the building, none of which she said survived, had been at the location since 2003.
“Of course, the first thing you think of is, ‘My business is destroyed. What do I do from here? What’s the next steps? How do you react?’” she said.
She continued: “I had quite the history in that building. It wasn’t just the radio station, but the station was a very dramatic thing to lose, especially since we hadn’t gotten everything onto the cloud, a project that had been put on hold too many times.”
In the process of switching IT personnel, Santamaria said that because none of the station’s content catalog had been saved off-site, there was nothing left after the fire.
“We literally had to start the station from scratch. We didn’t have one song in our catalog. We didn’t even have our music program. We had nothing,” Santamaria said.
The first step in getting the station back on the air required finding a facility from which they could broadcast.
Within a week after the fire, they were offered space by KFAI. Contacts through the city of Minneapolis assisted, and because the two stations shared the same engineer, Dan Zimmerman, the technical side of the equation came together nicely.
“He built the studio and knew how to get us up and running,” Santamaria said.
That KFAI space was to be temporary while Santamaria sought a new location – a search that led her to Richfield.
Why Richfield?
“It was basically an availability issue,” Santamaria said. “Out of all the spaces we were looking at, the one in Richfield was more to our liking. And other considerations such as budget, availability, size and the terms all played a part.”
Santamaria said it took over $150,000 to get back on air, and though the city didn’t offer financial incentives for the business, station staff felt very welcomed in their new home.
A ribbon-cutting at the new Richfield facility was held, most appropriately, on Mexican Independence Day and was attended by local and state officials including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez, Sen. Patricia Torres-Ray and Mexican Consul Gerardo Guerrero.
On that September day, Santamaria’s remarks defined her gratitude.
“We have gone through a lot in the last three months,” she said at the ceremony. “First the pandemic and then the May social unrest hurt La Raza tremendously, but we are happy to be moving to our new facility and continue to serve the Twin Cities and our great state of Minnesota as the Latino leader in news, information and entertainment.”
With Richfield’s large Latino population and a Latina mayor, Santamaria said the relocation decision was a good move.
“We really like our location and how welcoming Richfield is to Latinos. The feeling in town is really great,” Santamaria told the Sun Current recently.
“Of course these are trying times. But we’re happy to be another Latino business coming into the city and contributing to the community – being a positive force not only for progress, but also being a good neighbor and partner in the community. We’re excited to be able to do that in our new home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.