richfield children's program2
Buy Now

Summer entertainment in the park provides residents and visitors to Richfield the chance to lay out a blanket in a patch of shade and enjoy the show.

Throughout the months of June and July and into early August, the city of Richfield is providing weekly Entertainment in the Park at the city’s band shell, 636 East 66th St.

It is recommended that attendees bring lawn chairs or blankets, plus sunscreen and bug spray.

richfield children's program1
Buy Now

Kid Power with Rachael, providing an interactive program, had the local kids twirling ribbons and dancing on this number. The program was held Tuesday, June 22, at the Richfield band shell.

For the complete lineup of shows, visit richfieldmn.gov/EntertainmentinthePark.

If weather is in question, call the weather line for updates at 612-861-9189, option #3.

RICHFIELD CHILDREN'S PROGRAM 3
Buy Now

Children attending the entertainment in the park Tuesday, June 22, sang and danced along to the performance of Kid Power with Rachael. Children’s programs are being offered every Tuesday at 11 a.m. through Aug. 3, with the exception of June 29. In addition to the weekly children’s shows, a Tuesday evening performance for families and adults starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright ©2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments