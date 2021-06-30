Children attending the entertainment in the park Tuesday, June 22, sang and danced along to the performance of Kid Power with Rachael. Children’s programs are being offered every Tuesday at 11 a.m. through Aug. 3, with the exception of June 29. In addition to the weekly children’s shows, a Tuesday evening performance for families and adults starts at 6:30 p.m.
