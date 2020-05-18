In Mike Karnas’ opinion, the only real objective as a baseball coach was to make sure the kids came back out the next season.
Karnas, of Richfield’s legendary Karnas family, joins his late father George Karnas in the Minnesota American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer after more than 32 years of coaching and guiding the next group through the Richfield baseball ranks.
“Maybe they are running out of candidates,” Karnas joked when asked about the honor during this unusual baseball-less spring. “Legion baseball has been pretty special to us. My dad was active in it so that’s where I got the bug – playing and coaching along with some pretty good people.”
Karnas’ late father George spent six decades helping establish and grow baseball in Richfield including the American Legion program out of Post 435, known as the Reds.
In addition to coaching Legion baseball for 32 years, Karnas is just as well known for his longevity and authority when it comes to officiating football and basketball over the last 43 years.
A torn rotator cuff relegated Karnas to the sideline but not before making many memories including coaching his three boys Matt, Jim, and Luke. “All three played and learned the game the right way,” Karnas said, who jumped into coaching baseball after noticing his son was being taught an improper way to throw the ball.
Longtime friend Bob Small recalled coaching Little League programs in Richfield at the same time.
“I coached the East Little League and he coached West,” Small said before they teamed up to coach at the Legion level. During their tenure, the Reds qualified for more than a dozen state tournament trips to New Ulm, Northfield, and Minnetonka, to name a few.
“Little League was such a fun time,” Small said as the two spent many hours talking about the game. “Seeing the kids grow up and even now, some of the kids I coached still refer to you as a coach. It’s such a wonderful relationship you develop with the kids.”
Nicknames were a way Karnas helped connect with the players, according to Small in a friendly way. “We had a guy with the last name of White so Mike tagged him, Vanna, as in Vanna White,” Small said. “Every kid had a nickname and they were so unique and he put so much thought into them they would stick.”
Small said: “He wanted the kids to play the right way and was such a knowledge for the game. Mike was so good at the fundamentals and teaching the right opportunities to take an extra-base, not to steal signs but become aware of the game.”
Small and Karnas were on the high school coaching staff under Brian Kispert.
The two would tease each other who would hit the best fungoes or infield practice during the Legion season. “He was no doubt the winner,” Small said. “If the kids would say for extra infield or shagging balls, Mike and I were always willing to say as long as the kids were willing to stay. He instilled his love and respect for the game in every kid he coached.”
Those traits included winning and losing with grace, being respectful of others and the game and the coach was the only one to talk to the umpire, not the players.
Small is helping coach his grandson’s Little League team in St. Louis Park. “This lack of a season is killing me and my son, all of us. We did spend our Saturday up at the ballfield with the three of us,” Small said.
Life lessons
Karnas never really thought about coaching, but one thing led to another from the time he was 5 years old, chasing his father and brothers around. This is the first summer he will not be coaching in some capacity.
“It’s not about the wins and losses, but the people you meet, because baseball is a game about life,” he said as Richfield’s annual Legion baseball tournament, the Karnas Klassic started in 2016. “Baseball teaches you about wins and losses, how to be on time, and get along with others. The people you meet along the way, that’s the special part.”
The life lessons learned and refined around the game, help prepare kids for real life beyond the fence, as the notion to never give up.
Karnas’ good friend was umpiring behind the plate during an infamous game against Tri-City Red during the 1999 state tournament in St. Cloud.
Richfield led 5-3 in the top of the seventh inning of the elimination game. Tri-City was down to its last strike – 0-2 count with two outs and a runner on third base.
“I’m thinking we have a pretty good chance to win the game,” Karnas said of the loser’s bracket game. “The next pitch goes out of the park and the next pitch goes out of the park.”
Now trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the inning Richfield prepared for a walk-off victory by loading the bases. A line-drive shot down the first baseline was snagged by the fielder to end the rally and the game.
Tri-City went on to capture the state title, an eight-team region title, and the Legion World Series title to illustrate the notion of never giving up.
“The kids could’ve had a bad attitude having them down to an 0-2 count but they didn’t and keep on going to the final out,” Karnas said of the lesson learned.
His friend who was behind the plate as the ump told Karnas he didn’t want to screw it up with a bad call at the end. “Nobody beat us, we just ran out of time.”
Family
All three of Karnas’ sons (Matt, Jim and Luke) referee football including his youngest, Luke, 35, who worked his first state tournament game last fall.
“It’s been nice to see them learn they can do anything they want,” Karnas, 64, said refereeing MIAC football games for 35 years alongside his brother Jim. Karnas’ son Jimmy is a high school and Legion baseball coach at Esko, the same community George grew up in. Last summer Jimmy’s Legion team made a run to the Division 2 state Legion tournament.
Karnas and his wife Joan will mark 43 years of marriage this year, 61 years of knowing each other since they grew up across the street from each other.
Tournaments
Current Reds coach Jason Boie said in a Sun Current story from 2016: “The Karnas family has given so much to this team. Mike has been with the legion team for 40 years and George named us the Reds.” Richfield reached the first championship game.
Karnas pointed to the good teams he was able to be a part of as a player in the 1970s and it continued through the decades. “I was a scrubini on those [1970s] teams,” he said. “I had a couple of highlights but not to go to the majors. I played a little college ball, but Legion baseball was the important part of my life.”
When it comes to coaching, Karnas said: “it is more about the players you’ve got. I’m a real good coach when you get the players I’ve had.
“It is kind of odd not playing this year, but we’ve helped develop a lot of people and am very lucky to be associated with such a good program like the one in Richfield.”
That pride in playing Legion baseball runs deep, not only in developing young baseball players, but young men ready to face challenges in the workforce.
Karnas said: “If you put on your resume that you played Legion baseball or another sport, someone will give you a chance. You know how to be a team member, know how to get along with others win or lose and already know so many life lessons from playing.”
Richfield baseball
Karnas noted how many friendships stemmed from coaching at various levels and continue to this day including his coach at RHS, Brian Kispert, who retired from teaching in 1999, and coaching the Spartans baseball team one year later after 26 seasons.
“He’s been a great guy for the game,” Karnas said as he’s coached current Richfield coaches like head football coach Kris Pulford. Pulford was a 3-year starting center fielder following a standout four-year career by Joe Pavelko who went on to success at St. Olaf College.
“That’s seven years with those two kids and that’s not coaching, they win games,” Karnas said. “Coaches lose games, but how many people get to go through those situations.”
Karnas was an administrative assistant for Activities Director Todd Olson for 12 years, in addition to coaching baseball together going back to the fall of 1987.
“He’s extremely giving of his time and his knowledge is wide,” Olson said, attributing the success of Richfield athletics to the synergy between high school and community programs fostered by the Karnas family, including Mike.
“In this instance,” Olson said. “The way he worked with young baseball players, he believes in the American Legion and what it stands for outside of baseball and he has done everything to enhance the experience for the kids.”
Olson added that despite not taking credit for things, Karnas “influenced a generation of officials – how to use common sense as a decision-maker and how to drive that in coaching and umpiring.”
Current (high school and Legion) assistant baseball coach Kyle Nutting played for Karnas from 1995-97 and began coaching alongside him in 2001, spending six seasons on the bench.
“He’s a really good friend of mine and someone I call often,” Nutting said. “You can link a lot of the success at Richfield to the Karnas family and the other coaches over the years.”
The Reds continued to memorialize George Karnas with a patch on their hats plus a stencil on the field behind home plate. “They understood coaching is more than just the sport,” Nutting said, extending into the lessons of life and having an appreciation for the individuality of each kid to know what they need to succeed.
