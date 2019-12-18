Wood Lake manager says goodbye, but has so much more to say about serendipity
“What’s a nice Jewish girl doing in a place like this?”
For Wood Lake Nature Center’s Manager Karen Shragg, that’s a question she’s been asking herself for many years. Though she’s unsure about the exact answer, much of it she would attribute to serendipity.
Twenty-eight years is a long time at one place, one job. But for Shragg, her time in Richfield has been a blessing, a time for which she has no regrets, and a time where she admits that she’s gotten much more from the experience than she has given. A teacher at heart, Shragg will formally retire from her position at the center this week with fond memories and a heart filled with gratitude.
“I get really emotional when I think about the rewards of this job, but I think one of the biggest things has been influencing the lives of the interns that come from college and want to be a naturalist,” she said.
“They come here, kind of green behind the ears wanting to be in this field, and we give them that opportunity,” Shragg said. “And most of them – some find out it’s not for them – but most shine, and I can count on all my fingers and toes and more how many have gone on to be successful in this field,” she added.
Watching college students find their way and passion has been one of the best experiences for Shragg.
“Because until you really get on the ground with kids ... you have to have a passion for it. The other rewarding thing––of course people in the schools have to do so much testing now. Here’s my test: I measure the smiles on their faces when they come in the building and when they leave with hopes [the smiles] will increase. That’s my test. Just today on the trail, a hawk came down and tried to get a squirrel right in front of the kids. How much better is that than reading a book about it?”
In addition to working with the young college students, Shragg said the volunteers have been a strong inspiration.
“We couldn’t do it just with staff. Volunteers are key to what we do,” she said. The many volunteers Shragg points to put in somewhere between 3,000 and 5,000 hours per year.
Improving the biodiversity at the center has also been an important part of Shragg’s success, as well as helping families memorialize their loved ones.
“The people who come to me with tears in their eyes and want to realize their loved ones––I think there’s 45 benches that I’ve helped people put in the park. They are all special stories. The benches that you see, every one is a story of getting someone a place for their loved one, and they’re highly coveted.”
The challenges
“There’s a phrase, ‘Think global and act local.’ I think it should be changed to, ‘Think global, think local, and act both,’” Shragg said.
The toughest challenge has been minimizing infrastructure damages at the center, “due to climate change-inspired rainfalls.”
She recounted some of those climate-change occurrences.
“We lost our boardwalk this year. Our dock got destroyed. The trail that we tried to fix last year has been under water all summer. I don’t like feeling helpless,” she said. “I’m a pretty active person and am of the mind to just fix it. But ... then as we live in an economy and philosophy where growth is good, what happens is we’ve had additional rainfall because we’ve had additional moisture because we’ve had more moisture in the air because the oceans are rising and we get all that climate stuff. But, we also have a more developed world and every time you develop you get more impervious surface.”
The nature center, which had no outlets and a small number of inlets when she started her career, now has one outlet with 22 inlet pipes.
“When I came here, the only way to get rid of water was through evaporation,” she said. ”But because we’ve gotten additional water and additional impervious surface, that isn’t enough now. And so if you ask me, the biggest frustration is how do you do that? How do you keep your trails out of water? I think that’s the biggest frustration––no matter how much you think you can stay out of the global world, it comes and bites you because it’s here.”
Richfield
Shragg began her working career as a classroom teacher for four years, after which she spent six years at the Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley.
When she was offered the position at Wood Lake for $100 more per year than she was making at Springbrook, she said no. However, Wood Lake wasn’t about to take no for an answer and provided a second offer to Shragg, who eventually accepted.
“That was in 1991,” she said.
Throughout the years, Shragg worked to earn a master’s degree, followed by a doctorate. While the added degrees made her much more qualified, it was the simple things that she said helped define her career.
“On paper, my life looks very well planned out, but it’s a lot of just, ‘OK, I’ll go that way.’ So there was a lot of serendipity in my life. A lot of serendipity. I feel very lucky to have fallen into my career. I didn’t really plan it out.”
She’s always seen herself as a “change agent.”
“One of the things we did was one of my favorite memories. We collected cigarette butts. The kids thought, ‘Well, why don’t we make a paper mache, and so we glued them all together. They came up with ‘Every littered butt hurts. The earth is not your ashtray.’”
Armed with that material, Shragg dialed up a local sign company and asked if they would donate space for a sign by the students.
“And they said, ‘Yes, we’ll give you one in St. Paul and one in Minneapolis free of charge.’ So, one day, we went out to Snelling Avenue, my kids and I, and we had a picnic under their billboard.”
Influences
Describing those who have been the largest influences in her life, Shragg pointed to “the people who have taken a chance on me. They have been really influential,” she said.
But, it’s her parents who have left the largest mark for her. Shragg’s mother recently died and, through tears, described her touch.
“This necklace [Shragg was wearing] ... she made and she always made two necklaces for the Friends of the Wood Lake dinner. Dad always made a stepping stone, stained glass, candle holders. Yes, my parents are the biggest influences in my life.”
Those influences have taught her lessons she has been happy to advance.
Her favorite quote is from Helen Keller: ‘Sometimes you have to take the leap and build your wings on your way down.’
“That’s my whole life ... I built my wings on the way down,” she said.
“And, you know, plans. I don’t make plans. I just go, ‘Yeah, that feels right for now. I feel ‘now’ has lasted 28 years. So that’s a good run.”
The future
If you think that after 28 years at Wood Lake Shragg is about to slow down, think again.
Shragg has filed with the state as an environmental consulting LLC, and she said, “I’m just planning on being more of an activist.”
She has another book being released soon and will devote more time to traveling, birdwatching, gardening and spending time at Bush Lake kayaking and soaking in all that Mother Nature provides.
“I hope that Richfield continues to support this place with a new building in the future––and in the near future,” she said. “And, that citizens and the community at-large continues to see the value of preserving a place like Wood Lake––its 150 acres and three miles of trails is not a luxury, but a necessity.”
Shragg’s father once said when she bought a sofa, “I’m not sure why you buy furniture, Karen, because I’ve never seen you sit down.”
While slowing down, Shragg isn’t about to sit down.
“I love the change of seasons. I love Minnesota. I love the people that come here. I love the fact that I walk out of my office and I meet a new person. I probably meet 20 new people every day. That’s gonna be the hardest part in leaving ... I’m going to open my door and say, ‘Where’s everybody? There’s nobody here.’ But, it’s time.”
