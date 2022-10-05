One juvenile suspect has been charged by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in connection with a shooting during a Richfield High School football game.

The Richfield Police Department announced the charge had been filed Sept. 28, less than a week after the incident suspended the Sept. 23 football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy High School at Richfield’s Spartan Stadium.

