One juvenile suspect has been charged by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in connection with a shooting during a Richfield High School football game.
The Richfield Police Department announced the charge had been filed Sept. 28, less than a week after the incident suspended the Sept. 23 football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy High School at Richfield’s Spartan Stadium.
The Police Department did not provide details about the arrest as the case details will not be made public due to the suspect being a juvenile, according to Richfield Lt. Brad Drayna.
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the case, which remains under investigation, Drayna noted.
Two people were injured as a result of the incident, and the district’s secondary schools were closed on the Monday following the suspended football game due to online threats, the district announced the morning of Sept. 26. The district’s secondary schools reopened Sept. 27, and Superintendent Steven Unowsky outlined the district’s rationale and procedures in an announcement.
“We know events like this have an impact on all of us, even our younger students. We also know consistency and predictability are important,” Unowsky wrote. “For students who need more time to process events, teachers and staff are here to help them talk about how these events have impacted them. One-on-one support is also available with a social worker or counselor.”
District staff members were available at each building last week to provide additional support, with regular patrols from the Richfield Police Department in the area, according to Unowsky. Richfield High School will also have a full-time officer during the day in addition to added officers during arrival and dismissal, he noted.
He recommended students, staff and families talk to someone if they need support, report suspicious activity or threats, use only the main entrance and exit doors to district buildings and never prop open doors or allow others access to district buildings.
“We want to thank everyone who has reached out to show support to students and staff following recent events. Words cannot express how much your kindness is appreciated,” Unowsky added.
In addition to the football game being suspended, all weekend Richfield High School activities following the shooting – including the High School homecoming festivities and other sporting events – were canceled.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.