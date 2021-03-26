Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy will be establishing a “neighborhood pantry” at a location yet to be determined at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24.
Cynthia Kuntz, the mother of Jonathan, said the pantry being established in her son’s memory is similar to the Little Free Libraries that dot communities in the area, except it is pantry items, not books, that are traded.
The pantry is being constructed by Janet Kuhnes, the owner of Plant a Neighborhood Pantry in Lakeville.
The event was originally scheduled to be held March 10, but Kuntz said the date was changed because of weather conditions.
Kuhnes builds the pantries in various shapes and sizes.
“The motto is, ‘Take what you need, give what you can,’” Kuntz said.
The pantry being placed in memory of Jonathan will be the fifth in Minnesota.
Although its location is yet to be determined, Kuntz said the pantry “will be centrally located and will be helping the community of Richfield in honor of Jonathan.”
O’Shaughnessy was shot to death July 3, 2017, while walking home from a Richfield street dance. The murder of the 24-year-old is still unsolved.
Justice for Jonathan will maintain the pantry and all are welcome to give or take what they need. The final location for the pantry will be announced in the coming weeks.
In addition to the pantry planting, volunteers representing the group will be removing garbage from the roadside 8 a.m. Saturday, April 8, as part of the Adopt-A-Highway program. The volunteers will gather at the transit station off Highway 13 at Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville.
The organization is also requesting “homemade” decorated cards for mothers to be given to residents of a group home.
Info: Visit JusticeforJonathanMN.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.