Wreath laid, lilac planted, community efforts continue
The Justice for Jonathan O’Shaughnessy group continues to honor the memory of the Richfield resident who was gunned down while walking home from the city’s Independence Day festivities three years ago. The case remains unsolved.
In addition to picking up trash along the highway, members of the group gathered during the first week of July at the Richfield location of the shooting. At that gathering, Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez, representing the city, helped lay a wreath. A lilac tree was also recently planted in O’Shaughnessy’s memory at the Academy of Holy Angels. O’Shaughnessy attended the school.
Info: Visit facebook.com/JusticeOshay/
