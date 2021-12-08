The all-purpose football player has made a big impact on Holy Angels over the last four years
Emmett Johnson can add Minnesota Mr. Football to the list of accomplishments after the Holy Angels senior was presented the award on Sunday as part of the Minnesota High School All Star Game weekend.
Johnson capped off his fourth and final football season with the Stars with the award presented to the top senior football player in the state, chosen through a nomination and voting process with the Minnesota Football Coaches Association, which began in 2004.
The award is co-sponsored by the Minnesota Vikings and presented during a banquet ceremony Dec. 12.
In addition to helping guide Holy Angels to an 8-3 record, the two-way impact player ran for 2,484 yards scoring 42 touchdowns. He amassed 2,733 all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving and returning), surpassing 100 yards on the ground in each game, breaking 200 yards or more seven times and had four or more touchdowns in eight games. Defensively he made 71 tackles, including 10 for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He returned three punts for 28 yards and returned four kickoffs 181 yards including one touchdown.
Johnson’s career marks are even more impressive: 623 carries for 4,697 yards and 62 touchdowns. He scored 66 total touchdowns and accounted for 5,868 all-purpose yards. He added 138 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
When asked after a section win at StarDome if he gets tired in the second half, he was quick to respond with, “Nope.” Instead, he uses the second half as a time to explode even more when the other team might be running low on energy.
He is a two-time Team Most Valuable Player, three-time All-District selection, two-time District MVP, two-time KARE-11 All-Metro selection, StarTribune First Team All-Metro and Metro Player of the Year and Minnesota Vikings All-State selection.
Johnson said the Mr. Football Award came as a blessing. “It’s something I’ve had on the list for a long time and put in a lot of hard work and time into so it is definitely a blessing not a surprise,” he said.
Gunderson praised Johnson not only for his athletic success but as a genuine role model.
“Emmett Johnson is a well-rounded individual who is able to build solid and trusting relationships amongst his peers,” Gunderson said. “Emmett is one of the most driven, humble and charismatic people we have ever had in the program. Throughout high school, Emmett always placed team values ahead of individual recognition and success. He plays both offense and defense and just makes plays. God has blessed Emmett with the best skill set I have ever seen at Holy Angels.”
Johnson rose above an elite group of nine other finalists to become Holy Angels’ first Mr. Football award recipient. The finalists included Jack Boyle (Chaska running back), T.J. Chiabotti (North Woods running back/linebacker), Connor Develice (Andover quarterback), Ryan Haley (Mankato West RB/linebacker), Lucas Heyer (Hill-Murray lineman), Kristen Hoskins (Alexandria RB/WR/KR), Derrick Jameson (Maple Grove RB/KR) and Drew Kittleson (Blooming Prairie QB).
Johnson was named the South All-Stars Offensive Most Valuable Player for his role in the all-star game played at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 4.
Elite company
Preparations for the All-Star game began Dec. 1 as the players met at the team hotel for introductions then practices and other unique events leading up to the game.
“There wasn’t a bad player there, it was only the best of the best,” Johnson said of the level of competition, which is something he thrives on. “It was great to see all of them on the field and get to know them better off the field.
“The whole experience was fun, they fed us like NFL players.”
Johnson added that it was a pleasure to run behind an offensive line filled with Division I commits. “And to win the MVP Award against the best-of-the-best, it just proves that the hard work I put in was worth it.”
Knowing it was an All-Star exhibition didn’t detract from the intensity when it came to the game or practices.
“It was more like a real game,” he said of playing in the 49th Minnesota High School All Star Game. “Plenty of trash talking. The other team was talking about how they wanted to stop me before the game. It helped me perform at a higher level.”
A two-time football captain and basketball captain, Johnson embraced his role as a leader in the program and will continue that through his final basketball season as a starting guard.
Johnson was joined by Stars head coach Jim Gunderson, who was an assistant coach for the South on head coach Ray Beaton’s staff. Beaton is currently the coach at Shakopee and a former head coach at Holy Angels.
Johnson reiterated his connection to Gunderson, not only as a coach but also as a mentor. “Jim’s been so supportive of me since I came to Holy Angels my freshman year. I see him every day since he teaches in the school and he taught me so many lessons on and off the field, things I use in daily life, and I wouldn’t want to have any other person coach me than him.”
Aside from Gunderson, Johnson credits current Kennedy football coach Kedrick Williams for helping ignite the spark of passion for football from a young age.
“He’s been there for me from the first time I touched a football through the Pearle Park program in Minneapolis,” Johnson said. “He’s been a mentor for me and I’ve learned a lot of things from him. He’s like a second father to me. Always been there for me whenever I needed to call him.”
Seeing stars
Johnson is the third Holy Angels student to be named the top performer in their respective sport.
Cat Duffy-Shaw earned the Ms. Soccer Award and Carter Hermanson the Mr. Soccer Award in November after helping their respective programs to state tournament hardware. The girls earned the third-place trophy while the boys were runner-up.
College calling?
When it comes to his future in college football, Johnson is still weighing options from among at least a dozen Division I programs, most recently the University of Nebraska.
He is planning an official visit this weekend with his family after taking an unofficial visit to watch a football game earlier this fall.
As for the hometown Gophers, Johnson said they’ve expressed interest since his sophomore season but have yet to make him an offer.
“They’ve been on-and-off with me,” Johnson said, having experienced two trophy-game wins for the Gophers in a raucous stadium in Dinkytown. “And still no offers from them.”
Johnson was at Huntington Bank Stadium for perhaps coach P.J. Fleck’s two biggest wins of his Minnesota tenure – the 31-26 win over fourth-ranked Penn State in 2019 for the Governor’s Bell trophy and the 23-13 win over Wisconsin on Nov. 27 as Minnesota took back control of Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
“Being in that environment,” Johnson said. “That’s what I want to do.”
Regardless of where he ends up playing college football next season, Johnson has the opportunity to electrify stadiums at the next level and beyond.
