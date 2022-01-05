For 21 years, the former Richfield community development director led a number of important projects
In his 21 years of service to the city of Richfield, John Stark encountered plenty of resistance to the projects he championed, but he says he always tried to make the best of that reality.
“The way we talked about it, we took lemons and made lemonade,” Stark said about the process of development.
That’s part of the approach he has now brought to the city of North St. Paul, where he assumed the role of city manager Jan. 3.
Stark applied the lemons-to-lemonade description to all the large-scale projects that were undertaken under his guidance. That includes the development of the Best Buy campus, the ongoing development along the Cedar Avenue corridor on the city’s east side, and the addition of numerous developments that have resulted in 2,350 new housing options for home buyers and renters.
“For a city like Richfield that was fully developed by the late 1960s, just to be able to add those units provides a lot of housing choices that otherwise the community wouldn’t have. It makes it more attractive to a wider audience of home buyers and renters to have these different types of housing and makes it more viable for the future,” he said.
Since beginning his employement with the city in 1998, Stark has held the titles of community development manager, housing and redevelopment manager, assistant community development director and community development director.
During his tenure in Richfield, he went back to school from 2005-2007 before returning to his leadership role in the city.
That work hasn’t gone unnoticed.
In a city release, Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez was appreciative: “John has done such a great job at tailoring our redevelopment efforts over the years to ensure that Richfield is a place where everyone can access amenities and call it home. He leaves a long, generational legacy that has led to Richfield being one of the most desirable communities in Minnesota.”
Best Buy campus
The development of the Best Buy campus was probably the most complicated project completed during Stark’s tenure with the city.
“That project was the biggest and most complex project I ever managed,” he said. From start to finish, development of that area took about 4 years, being completed in 2003.
Stark said the city had already set in motion the development of the project area which had previously included auto dealerships, residential homes, some businesses and some apartments.
“We were working on developing the site long before Best Buy was looking for a new location,” he said. “We had begun much of the preliminary work in getting the area ready for development, and it was probably two years before we even talked to Best Buy.”
It took another 18 months to 2 years of working with Best Buy to get all the property acquired, to work through financial assistance, and for Best Buy to complete the construction.
In addition to working through the details of development and construction, Stark said there were also a number of lawsuits filed to slow or stop the project.
“It was a big site with a lot of complexity in putting it together,” Stark said.
The end results have helped the community in the long run, he said.
“We’ve always been very happy with how it all came out. What Best Buy has done for the community is bigger than anybody could have imagined ... there is a huge amount of taxes that come back to the community in several different ways ... taxes are used to support other housing and redevelopment programs in the community, and then some of their taxes decrease the tax burden on all the other taxpayers in the community,” he added.
East side/Cedar Avenue corridor
As the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport considered growth in the early 1990s, the city of Richfield and many of its east side residents found themselves at the mercy of the airport developers.
“The City of Richfield had absolutely no control over the growth of the MSP Airport,” Stark said. “In the late-’90s the airport had considered moving farther out into the outer suburbs, but they made the decision to stay and expand in place. So they constructed a new runway right next to the city - but where they constructed the runway had been Richfield homes. They acquired hundreds of homes for the new runway,” he added.
But even with the acquisition of residential property, the new runway was situated closer to residential neighborhoods than any other major airport in the country, Stark remembered.
“The city didn’t have control over that and could only react to it.”
That reaction brought about creative answers to difficult issues.
The city found a solution to the issue by working with developers to establish a new commercial district, now known as Cedar Point Commons, which includes a Target, Home Depot, various other businesses and an assortment of multi-family housing options.
“We got some money from the airport, the state, and the FAA to help acquire impacted homes in the area,” Stark said.
That allowed the city to work with developers to construct a retail district along the Cedar Avenue corridor, along with many housing units.
The unique aspect of the new construction, which included 700 housing units, was in how they were built.
“They were built with airport noise in mind ... they used special construction materials to make them compatible with airport noise,” he said.
The development of the area was one of the projects Stark said turned into a huge positive for the city.
And it continues.
Work on development of the east side after the airport runway construction began in 2000, and Stark said it will probably continue in that area for at least the next 5 years.
“And that’s the nature of these development projects,” he said. “They are long-term and you have to have planning and patience. Most development projects people see being constructed are usually the second or third attempt and that’s normal. It takes a couple of tries a lot of times to get these projects to work right.”
Assistant Community Development Director Melissa Poehlman, who will now step into Stark’s position, said in a city release, “The new businesses, apartments and townhomes have truly revitalized Richfield’s east side. Our department under John’s leadership was able to turn a nearly impossible redevelopment challenge into one of the city’s busier commercial areas that attract people from Minneapolis, Bloomington, Richfield and beyond.”
Biggest challenges
“Not in my back yard,” is something that a community development director hears every day, Stark said.
That’s the biggest challenge.
“With any development the biggest challenges is that it’s in somebody’s back yard. So with every single project that we’ve ever done, the neighbors, at least initially, have been opposed to the project. The challenge is to help the community see the big picture, to see the long run. Ultimately, after a project is up and running, we never hear negatives. We only hear positives after that.
But before the construction starts, we hear a lot of negatives. That’s always been a challenge to try to keep progressing amidst all the negativity.”
Not one to rest on the laurels of his past accomplishments, Stark said, “By the time one project is completed we’ve already moved on to the next project. So we’ve never really taken the time to sit and celebrate the projects. We’re already thick into the next project by that time.”
Proud
As Stark begins the next phase of his career this week as the North St. Paul City Manager, he looks back at his time in Richfield as providing the building blocks of his next journey ... and he’s grateful.
Since 2011, Stark has overseen developments valued at $411 million.
“In the end, while I am very proud of all those projects that were completed, the thing I’m most proud of is the team approach that we developed,” he said.
Again, Mayor Rodriguez described his contributions: “John was able to usher in a decade of development, previously unseen in Richfield’s history.
Additionally, and maybe even more importantly, he has been able to develop a high-functioning department and leadership team that is ready, willing and able to continue the city’s redevelopment work.”
Stark is most proud of the team.
“We were always trying to make the team as big as we could - so the team always included the city council, it always included other commissions and citizen groups and residents, developers, and a very, very capable staff. I’m very lucky to have worked with such good people all of those years.”
