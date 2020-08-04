His efforts to raise funds for Gillette Children’s continues to grow
Joe Carr will be a senior at Richfield High School this fall.
He bikes, he plays sports, he rides horses, and he skis. He loves life and especially loves helping others.
In fact, the lemonade stand he started five years ago has raised thousands of dollars for the Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, a non-profit hospital located in St. Paul.
The son of Mike and Kristi Carr, Joe is disabled.
He suffers from cerebral palsy, but that doesn’t stop him from doing the things that make him happy.
“I’m excited to help other kids,” he said about his efforts to raise funds for the St. Paul hospital.
Though he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy between the ages of 2 and 3, Kristi said she suspected something wasn’t quite right with Joe during his first year of life.
“Joe had something called a ‘true knot’ in the cord, which is rare, and he had a loss of oxygen during labor and delivery,” she said. Joe cannot walk by himself and uses both powered and manual wheelchairs for mobility.
“But he also can get around on his adaptive bike, his stander and standing wheelchair piece, and a gait trainer,” Kristi said.
The gait trainer has supports and harnesses allowing him to walk with assistance.
The 17-year-old started the lemonade stand five years ago as a way to help others. His decision to begin the annual fundraiser came after he had a baclofen pump surgically placed at Gillette Children’s to help his condition.
Intrathecal baclofen therapy is a treatment using Lioresal Intrathecal (baclofen) that is delivered into the fluid around the spinal cord to help manage severe spasticity. For long-term treatment, such as that for Joe, the drug is placed into a pump that is surgically placed under the skin of the abdomen.
The fundraising efforts started slowly with a total of $219 raised that first year. In the second year, 2017, that amount grew to $320. In 2018, he raised $1,750, and last year he raised $4,041.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
It didn’t deter the efforts and the lemonade stand into an online virtual version. In fact, the virtual “stand” exploded with contributions.
Bill Aberg, of Minneapolis, who was Joe’s paraprofessional while he attended Sheridan Hills Elementary School in Richfield and has also been Joe’s personal care attendant during the summer months, served as the co-host of this year’s online event, an effort that raised $10,100 with another $625 provided through written checks.
In all, the virtual fundraiser has accounted for donations in the amount of $10,725.
“One hundred percent of the funds will go to help kids who have complex medical conditions and disabilities get adaptive bikes so they can enjoy riding a bike just like their friends, siblings and peers,” said Nick Hanson, Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare spokesperson.
While many families host a variety of fundraisers throughout any given year, Hanson said Joe’s efforts are a bit different.
“What is unique about this particular fundraiser is how much money the Carrs were able to raise from so many individuals during the middle of a pandemic.
It’s very rare for a patient family to raise that much money for Gillette. It speaks to Joe’s character, infectious personality and selflessness,” Hanson said.
Each year, Joe’s older sister, Eleanor, has helped set up the lemonade stand, blowing up balloons, making signs and decorating the site.
Eleanor is starting her third year at UW-Eau Claire and is studying to be a speech language pathologist.
“This is our fifth year of the stand,” Kristi said. “Past years’ proceeds went to gas cards for patients’ families, and this year we have designated it for their Adaptive Bike program. We want other patients to have the chance and get out and ride in their community.”
That’s because Joe has found ways to be active and involved, something he feels that others should enjoy.
As a member of the South Suburban Flyers, Joe joins other students in grades 7-12 on the fields and courts. He’s not alone in his adaptive sports experiences. Other members of the Flyers include students from Edina, Eden Prairie, Bloomington, and Richfield. As a member of the team, Joe plays soccer and floor hockey.
But that’s not all.
“Joe also has been riding a horse with ‘We Can Ride’ for the past 15 years and currently participates in their Hippotherapy program on Wednesdays with a physical therapist there,” Kristi said.
Involved with the Courage Kenny’s program at Hyland Hills, Joe also participates in the adaptive downhill skiing program. He sits in a ski called a bi-ski and makes his way down the hill in that unit.
Because he loves the snow skiing, Joe decided he wanted to give water skiing a shot, so he joined in with the Shockwaves Water Ski adaptive program.
What about after he graduates from Richfield High School?
Hanson described the attributes that make Joe a special person.
“Joe is an amazing young man, advocate and role model for kids and families who have disabilities,” he said. “When people talk about those who have disabilities, they often focus on what they can’t do. Joe flips that sentiment and helps show our families and kids what they can do. By hosting this lemonade stand, he is helping other kids so they can get adaptive bikes and realize their true potential.”
Kristi said Joe is looking forward to his future.
“Joe is planning on attending the South Education Campus in Richfield after high school in their two-to-three-year transition program,” Kristi said.
In addition, Joe will be using the Gillette Lifetime Clinic for teens and young adults, also located in St. Paul.
