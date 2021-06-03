Now eyes future in medicine
Jacqueline Olea Rossano will graduate June 9 from Richfield High School looking toward a future as a pediatrician.
Optimistic about the future, like so many others, the past year has been a struggle for Olea Rossano. However, the lessons learned and the hope on the other side of the pandemic seemingly propel her forward.
She credits her parents, Pedro Olea and Angelica Rossano, for keeping her focused, but she’s also given back much in return.
In addition to spending the bulk of the year completing her high school classes at home, she has held an internship, watched over her younger brothers, and helped out at the family’s restaurant.
It was a heavy lift, so heavy she said, that it sometimes caused her to struggle to keep up – and sometimes to stay awake.
“At the beginning of the school year, I really didn’t have an obsession for doing homework,” she said. “I did it in bed and I would find myself falling asleep in class.”
It didn’t help that the academic workload included college-level courses that are a challenge for all students.
In describing the challenge in staying abreast of her studies, Olea Rossano said, “For some classes, it did come easier, but the college classes were a bit harder for me because it takes more time for studying. Obtaining that information, writing that information in essays, or taking the quiz was a bit harder for me.”
But she didn’t want to fall behind and recognized the consequences, dug deep and turned things around. That involved a simple lesson: “I had to just get in that mindset to staying awake and sitting up and doing homework and paying attention during class.”
After 12 years as a student in Richfield, Olea Rossano is excited about the chance to continue her studies at the University of Minnesota-Rochester.
Her high school focus was on the sciences and she spoke of her most memorable academic experience in that pursuit: “In biology, when we were learning about the human body, we got to dissect a fetal pig. That was really unusual for me,” she said.
Her favorite high school courses – biology, chemistry, and physics – should serve her well in her next academic challenges. “I do want to go into the field of medicine. ... I want to go on to be a pediatric doctor. I would really enjoy that.”
She also wanted to recognize a couple of former teachers who served as mentors and influencers.
“There was my fourth and fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Herman. She was always so supportive. And in middle school, there was Mr. Knodel. “I feel he was really supportive and understanding and I really enjoyed his class and his teaching.”
Olea Rossano said that before heading off to college this fall, she plans to continue with her employment and working for her father, but there will be time to also spend being a teenager.
“I’ll probably continue with my internship until July or August, but I’ll be spending time with family and friends and we have a vacation planned to visit my aunt in Chicago. She’s also looking forward to celebrating her graduation this week with her family.
But what about down the road? Where does Olea Rossano hope she’ll be within the next decade?
“Looking ahead to the next five years, I will be graduating from the university and going to med school,” she said.
But there’s another long-term goal, one that’s not ordinary for a high school senior.
“My dad has a dream truck ... and I want to be able to get that truck for him.”
She also realizes there is plenty to experience, so much to learn, and so much more to life that will have to be seen before getting to the truck.
Perhaps the words of her counselor, Danielle Jastrow, best describe the graduating senior: “(Olea Rossano)participated in highly rigorous, college-level courses while helping to support her family at home. She is also in Genesys Works, a paid internship program for which she was selected.
Basically, she rocks. Jacqueline has demonstrated commitment, perseverance and dedication to her education and to her family. She has a lot of strengths.”
Olea Rossano will have the opportunity to begin the journey and expand those strengths after she takes that walk across the stage to receive her high school diploma.
Richfield High School graduation June 9
Richfield High School seniors will participate in the 2021 graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, on the school school’s football field, 7001 Harriet Ave., S.
All graduates and guests will be required to wear a face covering. However, families who need or want social distancing may still request it. There will be a specific section reserved for groups of four that will be seated 6 feet from other families.
In the event of inclement weather, the indoor plan will be to have three smaller ceremonies in the gym, and each graduate will be allowed two guests.
These ceremonies will be spaced throughout the afternoon and evening and will allow for social distancing of attendees.
• 4 p.m. - Last names, A-G
• 5:45 p.m. - Last names, H-N
• 7:30 p.m. - Last names, O-Z
For guests unable to attend the graduation ceremony in-person, a live stream of the commencement will be shown on the district’s YouTube channel. The link will be posted on the district website, rhs.richfieldschools.org.
