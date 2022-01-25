K-9 units swept building before deeming it safe to re-enter
The Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield canceled classes Jan. 18, with school officials initially announcing it was “due to an unforeseen emergency.”
The district issued a subsequent announcement around noon Tuesday, stating that the school was closed because a voicemail left by an unknown person indicated there was an explosive device at the school.
The statement was signed by Board President Tom Shipley, Principal Heidi Foley, and Assistant Principal Mark Melhorn.
The release stated that an “unknown person” had called Holy Angels early on Jan. 18 and left a voicemail indicating an explosive device was planted and “posed a threat to the school.”
In coordination with Richfield police officers, the school was evacuated and students who were in the building were directed to the Southwest Dome to wait for a return ride home on the bus.
“Those who had not yet arrived on campus were instructed to return home. AHA enacted its emergency SchoolMessenger phone system and email alerting all community members to the school closure,” the statement read.
K-9 units from four local police agencies swept the entire building before officials announced an “all-clear.” With that announcement, the building was deemed safe for students and staff to return to school.
The school was reopened for instruction Wednesday morning, Jan. 19.
In addition, the release also stated that a New Jersey school by the same name received a similar threat Tuesday morning. However, there was never a threat made to the New Jersey school, a fact that was clarified in a release from the Richfield Police Department Jan. 20.
“Academy of the Holy Angels in Demarest, New Jersey, did not receive a threat as well,” the statement read. “As a precautionary measure, Richfield’s emergency communication center advised Academy of the Holy Angels in New Jersey of the voicemail threat to AHA in Richfield, Minn.”
The incident at Richfield’s Academy of Holy Angels remains under active investigation by the Richfield Police Department.
(SUN STAFF PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
Academy of Holy Angels was closed Jan. 18 after a call to the school that indicated an explosive device had been left in the school.
