In third gun incident this year, student brings loaded weapon into Brooklyn Park school
In light of a third gun incident over the past several months within Intermediate School District 287, Superintendent Sandy Lewandowski implemented an immediate decision to begin using metal detecting wands for students and visitors across the district.
The most recent gun incident took place at Ann Bremer Education Center in Brooklyn Park on April 28, when an 18-year-old brought a loaded handgun to the school, prompting a lockdown at the campus.
The first two incidents – one last fall, when a student brought a weapon into the building at the South Education Center in Richfield, and the other in February, when one student was shot and killed and another was severely injured in the parking lot of that campus – resulted in the district’s decision to form a Safety Response Team. The newly formed panel has been looking at best practices when it comes to safety.
The Safety Response Team has been meeting twice a month since March and is scheduled to present an updated report about their work to the district board on Thursday, May 26.
Letter to community
A description of the gun incident in Brooklyn Park and the decision to begin using metal detecting wands was spelled out in a letter to families from Superintendent Sandy Lewandowski.
“The weapon was secured immediately, was not used, and no one was physically hurt,” Lewandowski wrote. “Police were called and removed the student and the weapon from the school grounds. School safety is on everyone’s minds. We’ve had multiple serious safety incidents this school year involving weapons, and our school community is still processing and healing from them. There are likely no words I can write in a message that can ease the fears we all have.”
The district offers alternative learning settings for students in 11 districts, including Brooklyn Center, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Osseo, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Wayzata and Westonka.
The Safety Response Team’s purpose, according to its web page, is to “identify short- and long-term solutions to addressing safety in our schools.”
The Safety Response Team’s website explains that the district “serves some of the highest-needs student in the region.” To best serve those high-need students, the Safety Response Team is attempting to develop a plan that focuses on “trauma-responsive and healing-centered safety practices (that are) best for our unique student population.”
The website provides a list of safety practices currently in place in all district buildings. These include utilizing student safety coaches who focus on relationships, de-escalation, and healing-centered approaches to safety. The safety coaches have replaced school resource officers.
Prior to the Brooklyn Park incident last week, the schools were following a welcome/screening process where students entering the building were greeted, while backpacks and coats are “thoroughly” checked.
It was during this process in Brooklyn Park on April 18 when coaches noticed a student’s jacket looking heavier than usual. The safety coaches separated the student, identified as Vincent Fields Jr. of Columbia Heights, from his belongings
Police officers removed a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P handgun from Fields’ jacket. The handgun’s magazine was loaded and a live round was in the chamber.
Fields was charged with one count of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. After he was arrested, he was held in police custody pending charging.
According to the Hennepin County Jail Roster, Fields was booked in the County Jail at 11:21 a.m. April 18.
He was released after posting a $20,000 non-cash bond and is scheduled for an omnibus court hearing June 3.
Because of the gun issues in Richfield coupled with this most recent incident, Lewandowski said the decision to begin searching with a metal-detecting wand was immediately implemented.
“One immediate step we are taking across our four school sites is to wand students and unscheduled visitors as they enter the building, until further notice,” Lewandowski wrote in her letter to the community. “We understand some students will need to adjust to this updated screening routine, and our staff stand ready to support students.”
Wands will be used at the district’s West Education Center, 11140 Bren Road W., Minnetonka; South Education Center, 7450 Penn Ave. S., Richfield; North Education Center, 5530 Zealand Ave. N., New Hope; and the Ann Bremer Education Center, 6601 Xylon Ave. N.
The South Education Center incident last fall involving a student in possession of a weapon placed district officials on notice about the potential need for increased security in all their buildings. After the Feb. 1 shooting, the Safety Response Team was formed.
That shooting took place after students were involved in a confrontation. Jahmari Rice, 15, died in the incident and another student was left critically injured.
Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, and Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, were charged with second-degree intentional murder in connection with Rice’s death. Both are still in jail.
School spokesperson Rachel Hicks said the Safety Response Team will continue to meet and add information to its public website. “We’ve tried to make their work transparent by posting updates after each meeting for people to check out. It’s usually posted the next day,” she said.
Hicks added that the Safety Response Team is planning to continue its work into the early part of 2023, and while an update to the board is expected on May 26, any long-term changes to the district’s safety protocols wouldn’t be implemented until the 2022-23 school year.
“We know that these types of situations can be traumatizing,” Lewandowski wrote. “Mental health staff are available to connect with students to help them process the incident. A situation like this can feel overwhelming, terrifying, and too close to home. We have resources on our website about how to talk with students about gun violence.”
For more information about the Safety Response Team, visit district287.org/safety-response-team.
Kevin Miller contributed to this article.
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The Intermediate School District 287 Safety Response Team recently developed this graphic to define safety precautions the district is following.
