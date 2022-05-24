District Safety Response Team makes recommendation after study
After months of study, the Intermediate District 287 Safety Response Team provided recommendations last week that will include continuous staff training, physical and mental health layers of protection, as well as advocacy of systemic and social change and regular communications about safety.
One of the layers of physical protection will include the installation of metal detectors at buildings on each of the district’s campuses.
The study and recommendations were developed in light of three separate gun incidents at district buildings this school year, with one of the incidents resulting in the shooting death of a student and injuries to another at the South Education Center in Richfield. The other two incidents involved a weapon being brought into district buildings in Richfield and Brooklyn Park.
The district offers alternative learning settings for students in 11 districts, including Brooklyn Center, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Osseo, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Wayzata and Westonka.
Though staff, Superintendent Sandy Lewandowski and members of the district’s board have pushed back on the use of metal detectors in the recent past, a recent survey and the gun incidents moved the Safety Response Team to make the recommendation, one that Lewandowski supports, but with reservations.
In a letter to families and the community, Lewandowski concurred with the recommendation, but also reiterated her concerns with the measure, stating that studies and past practice have shown that metal detectors have debilitating long-term effects, especially on families of color.
“One of my actions this spring was to convene a Safety Response Team tasked with identifying solutions to addressing safety in our schools,” Lewandowski wrote. “The team conducted stakeholder engagement with District 287 students, families, and staff to understand their perceptions of safety and presented safety recommendations based on their discussions.”
In the statement supporting the recommendations, Lewandowski said it was important to implement a “comprehensive approach to school safety,” adding, “We must double down on the foundational trauma-responsive practices we know keep our schools safe, like trusting relationships with students, mental health supports, strong check-in and screening processes, and rigorous and engaging curriculum.”
She said the physical security of buildings “is just one layer of safety, and we need many layers of safety working in tandem to optimize our safety efforts.”
Despite state and national research that indicates metal detectors have some value, Lewandowski wrote that they “are not the panacea for school safety.” She reiterated there is “little evidence that metal detectors prevent violence in school settings.”
Not only do the detectors not prevent violence, according to Lewandowski, there is research to support their detrimental effects on students. She wrote, “In fact, research suggests metal detectors can contribute to poor learning environments, a false sense of security, and inequity.”
In District 287, she stated, the use of metal detectors over the past 15 years “has resulted in inequalities in who was asked to be screened and, ultimately, racial profiling. Therefore, it’s crucial that we acknowledge the history and impact of metal detectors in our school district.”
However, in the end Lewandowski fully supported the recommendation that metal detectors be in place for two years, with a study of their effects over that time period.
Acknowledging the recent safety survey and the concerns expressed by all district stakeholders in light of the violence within the district this school year, Lewandowski agreed to support the team’s recommendations.
“It is imperative that we listen to our community, particularly Black and Brown staff, students, and families, who overwhelmingly support metal detectors and take actions that help them feel safe,” Lewandowski wrote. “Without a sense of safety, it is nearly impossible to fulfill our responsibilities to educate and help our students thrive.”
While the district implements these changes, the superintendent and Safety Response Team agreed that the impact of the metal detectors be studied and monitored regularly.
“During the two-year period where metal detectors are installed, the District will engage its stakeholders to more deeply understand the impact of metal detectors on creating a safe, welcoming, and racially-inclusive school environment,” Lewandowski wrote.
The metal detectors are slated to be installed beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
“It is imperative that we continue to assess and respond to the impact of metal detectors, particularly on our Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color students, staff, families, and community members,” the superintendent wrote.
In concluding the correspondence to the community, Lewandowski recognized the work of the Safety Response Team.
“The members of this team will continue to be engaged in efforts to implement the recommendations in some capacity. I thank them for their service.”
More information about the school safety plan is available at tinyurl.com/28jdbwak.
SIDEBAR
Safety recommendations
The Intermediate District 287 Safety Response Team’s specific recommendations are as follows:
Staff Training
- Staff need additional training to feel confident in a crisis situation.
- Staff attendance should be required for the training.
- Staff must prioritize safety trainings as part of their professional obligations.
- A collaborative process should be used to identify and implement the most important trainings.
- Follow-up reviews of staff knowledge and implementation of strategies should be utilized.
Physical Layers of Protection
- District safety leaders should continue to implement new physical technologies that support safety, such as industry-standard visitor management systems and security cameras.
- Use metal detectors at one entrance at each of our four education centers with the requirement that all staff and students enter through the same entrance, including passing through the metal detector. A review of the effectiveness and impact of metal detectors should be done annually. It is further recommended that the District consider new technology that would limit impact on personal boundaries (e.g. multiple people passing through at the same time).
- Superintendent Decision: Metal detectors will be installed and studied multiple times over the course of two years, beginning the 2022-23 school year, after which the superintendent will review the decision.
- Create a district-wide protocol on screening practices as students enter the school buildings.
Mental Health Layers of Protection
- Continue to implement and further develop training so that our staff have a deep understanding of mental health and trauma.
- Ensure that staff who work directly with students understand and update each student’s Positive Behavior Support Plan.
Systemic and Social Change
- District 287 leaders and staff should advocate for systemic and social change:
• To address community violence, particularly in our communities of Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color
• To adequately fund mental health/trauma strategies within schools
• To ensure that legislators and government officials are aware of the acute needs of students in Intermediate School Districts.
Regular Communication on Safety
- Ensure that all staff are aware of the District safety strategies and their role in implementing the strategies.
- Consistently provide safety updates through newsletters and other communications strategies.
- Encourage staff to engage site-based Safety Response Team and Health and Safety Team Members to ask questions and be informed.
- Ensure all staff have access to the Emergency Planning and Procedure Guide.
