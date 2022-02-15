Board moves into closed session to address security
At its first meeting following the deadly Feb. 1 shooting that occurred at South Education Center in Richfield, the Intermediate District 287 School Board met openly for 12 minutes before gaveling into a closed session to discuss security issues.
Most of that open 12 minutes was taken up by comments from Superintendent Sandy Lewandowski.
Chairperson Crystal Brakke, who is also a member of the Richfield School Board, contributed her thoughts and explained in detail why the board was moving into a closed session.
Intermediate District 287 provides alternative learning settings for 11 partner school districts, including Brooklyn Center, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Orono, Osseo, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Wayzata and Westonka.
The Feb. 1 shooting, which occurred just after noon on the campus of South Education Center, resulted in the death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice. Elijah Tellez, another student at the school who was involved in the altercation, was shot and critically injured. His identity was reported by several news outlets last week.
Tellez is expected to recover from his injuries.
A third student was also injured, but did not require hospital treatment.
After taking time to “publicly acknowledge the tragedy ... that occurred in our district,” Lewandowski said the encouraging aspect of her experiences since the shooting was evident in the outpouring of support from local, state and national organizations.
“Through that tragedy, the outpouring of humanity that came to the district, ... in an experience like this, you meet and interact, and grieve with people that you don’t know,” she said.
Lewandowski described her experience at the funeral service held for Rice on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
“I want to just acknowledge the powerful funeral service yesterday and the opportunity to meet multiple family members and multiple members of the community,” she said. “We came together as one to support Jahmari’s family. The experience left me humbled like no other. I will reflect back on ... the power of voices that spoke and the power of the audience in receiving what they said. I think the messages are all that we should take to heart as we go forward.”
Lewandowski also acknowledged the school community. She said the leadership was “extraordinary in the face of unspeakable emotions the last 10 or 12 days.”
The staff, she said, “have also run the whole range of emotions. We are grateful for everything they have done under the pressures of the last week. They also are grieving.”
The families, Lewandowski said, “went through an experience that no parent wants to go through. And yet, their outpouring and expression of concern and support for the district were heartwarming in a moment when we needed our hearts to be warmed a bit.”
Additionally, Lewandowski mentioned Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Tina Smith when describing state and national support.
“There is a community that cares for us and we will call on them as we need going forward,” Lewandowski said.
In wrapping up the open session, but before convening into closed session, Brakke praised Lewandowski for her leadership before describing specifically why the board was moving into closed session.
“I want to acknowledge that in addition to all of the people who are doing Herculean work in the most horrific of circumstances, that you are included in that,” Brakke told the superintendent.
“The way that I’ve personally seen you utilize fierce advocacy in this moment for our students, for our families, for our community. Through press conferences, through conversations with elected officials, at the funeral yesterday – it matters. I think I speak for all of us when I say we are deeply grateful and deeply proud to have you as our leader in this moment.”
Closed session
Brakke said state statutes allow private board discussion “for security briefings and reports.”
Before the board addressed security in closed session, she further explained, “Given that we are going to be discussing, in detail, the gun violence that did occur at South Education Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, we felt like for this conversation this evening it would be important for us to be able to have that conversation in private as a board.”
She continued: “I also want to make a public commitment as board chair and as a district that we are going to have as many conversations in public as we can. We know tonight is just the first of many conversations that we are going to be having as a board about safety, about our students and about the path forward.
