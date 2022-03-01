Minnesota School Safety Center working with district
The Intermediate School District 287 School Board focused the bulk of its time during its Feb. 24 meeting on safety concerns in light of the shooting that killed one student and critically injured another Feb. 1 outside South Education Center in Richfield.
Randy Johnson, the director of the Minnesota School Safety Center with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a non-regulatory agency, provided the board with a look at the services they would provide to help analyze security and safety policies and practices in the district, which provides alternative learning settings for 11 partner school districts. Those include Brooklyn Center, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Orono, Osseo, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Wayzata and Westonka.
“I have some comments about what we’ve been able to do as far as some of our very early work in this marathon that we’re in. It’s not a sprint that any of us are in when we’re trying to recover from a tragic loss such as this,” Johnson said to open his presentation.
He expressed his condolences and added, “I’m sorry that we are even here to have this conversation.”
He described his own personal work in the field of school safety and his 32 years in law enforcement, while also describing his division as being embedded in homeland security and emergency management.
But it was school safety that he was there to talk about.
“We consider ourselves as that bridge between public safety, the community wrap-around resources, and the schools themselves,” he said. “One thing I tell people ... is always remember that not all schools are the same.”
Those differences are just one of the many factors used in studying school safety. Other factors include community services provided, public safety partnerships, the demographics of the school community, as well as the economic issues of the community and school, Johnson noted.
The response to the tragedy will entail a lot of listening, he said.
“We have to meet people where they are and help work with them where they’re at and try to move them, hopefully, to a better place, a safer place, and a better place for all,” he said.
Johnson got involved in the Intermediate School District 287’s school safety situation the day after the shooting.
He said when his offer for services was accepted they quickly pulled together a meeting and a “walkabout” at the school.
From that initial meeting, Johnson’s group began its study. In addition to the walkabout at the school, a forum with about 150 staff members was held.
“As you can imagine, emotions were high. They still are. This is still raw. This is still really fresh in all our minds,” he said.
Positives
After those initial meetings and walkabouts, Johnson spelled out the positive safety and security measures already in place.
He said that when observing the arrival of students, the necessary care mixed with safety was evident.
“It’s one of the things that we look at very first, and that welcoming sense within the building was just palpable, truly palpable,” he said. “You had a really nice central area where students and staff met at the very beginning of the day. ... It’s an amazing thing to see.”
Other safety measures that Johnson registered as positives were the job of getting people to the places they were supposed to go, the securing of specific areas of the school and the use of access cards to enter and leave different areas of the school.
In addition, he noted the utilization of camera systems across the school that monitor movement of students and staff.
Having enough staff to help students between areas of the school was another positive noted by Johnson.
In addition to the measures already in place, Johnson said the district’s recent increased efforts to check bags and to use a wand in checking for metals were important steps in increasing safety at the school entrance.
Communications
Improving the safety of a school is a complex process, but Johnson said the initial review of the South Education Center building provided the researchers with enough information to recommend taking a closer look at the district’s internal and external communications.
“All schools struggle with communication strategies – internally within the buildings and among staff members, administration. ... It’s an area we have to take a look at.”
He said the chances of a violent event taking place is “very small, but if it happens to you, it’s a mule kick to the head, right?”
In addition to the internal communications, Johnson said the outside communications during the day and days following the shooting had been “outstanding.”
He suggested the board be open to ideas, including a system that could be app-based. He said this would allow “real, just-in-time information to staff members.”
Can’t buy a solution
Discussing technology, Johnson said, “You can’t buy your way to safety,” admitting there is always risk whenever and wherever people gather.
He also said there isn’t a “quick fix,” like many would like.
“The over-reliance on technology and thinking it will save us – no, that’s not true,” he said.
While stressing the importance in the role of technology, he said it must fit “within the culture and the context of what we’re talking about.”
The real task will be to get beyond the material fixes and focus on the healing.
“Technologies and equipment and pieces and parts – that’s the easy part. It’s the healing of the hearts and souls – that is the difficult part,” he said.
On metal detectors, Johnson said there are many factors that play into a decision to install them.
“For this community, it may not be the best to have those devices within the building,” he said. “There are other strategies that will be much more effective, a lot more efficient.”
He continued: “And how about the students? Are we listening to them? And I think that’s a very key piece that we have talked about already as far as making sure that all the voices are heard at the table. Everyone is welcome at that table to speak, even though sometimes it’s really hard to hear it.”
Superintendent Sandy Lewandowski concluded the session on safety and security by saying, “At the end of the day, we really are in it together and none of us have had any experience like this. I can certainly say that for myself and suspect it’s true for everybody. So, it is both a learning process at the same time that everyone is truly dealing with a lot of trauma from this, and that includes our leaders.”
Johnson said he and his team will continue their work and that he is looking forward to working with the board.
