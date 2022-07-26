Community leaders come together, raising money to replace basketball hoops at Richfield park
The inaugural Hoop Local 3-on-3 basketball tournament wrapped up just before the thunderstorms hit Donaldson Park in Richfield Saturday, July 23.
“Of course, the one day it rains the last two weeks happens to be the day of the tournament,” BJ Skoog, tournament organizer explained. “The feedback from the players was great. For a smaller, first-time event I felt like what we pulled off was great and now we want to grow it and keep expanding and just welcoming more people.”
Skoog was quick to include the others on the organizing group which put the event together including Inga Milius with Basketball Link, tournament director Carl Scales and Amy Markle and Huy Nguyen with the City of Richfield.
“This was one of those projects for me like a baby where it was fun to see it happen and pull it off in just two hours to beat the rain and to have all of the positive feedback was great.”
One comment that struck a cord with Skoog came from a player who asked if they could do this every weekend.
“That was the funniest thing because I don’t think he understood all that went into it, especially to do it right the first year,” Skoog said. “Maybe something more casual but I only knew a few of the players which was great to see word spread.
The tournament came to life to address a need to replace the basketball hoops at Donaldson to bring them up to the standards in neighboring communities like Minneapolis, Edina and Bloomington.
Skoog worked with city officials, business leaders and volunteers through the Richfield Leadership Network to make the first edition of the tournament a success, despite the weather challenges.
The goal was to raise $10,000 to fund the new basketball hoops. They raised half the total leaving Skoog with options of how to raise the rest of the funds.
“I’m in conversation with the city to either pitch in the rest of the money, do a change roundup at the liquor stores or something else that is community-involved to raise the funds ourselves,” Skoog said.
Initially, the idea was to offer three age-group brackets and run the tournament from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Instead, Skoog worked with the teams, vendors and Richfield parks and rec to condense the tournament to just over two hours with an adult-only (over 18) division.
Instead of a 30-minute break between games, Skoog said they tried to move the games along as quickly as possible, which the players were thankful for.
Eight teams made up the field competing for the first trophy which went to a group of friends from around Rosemount known as Minnesota Arctic including Noah Mattson, Trevor Heidish, Mace McDonald and Mason Parker.
The Arctic (4-1) outlasted Richfield Ballerz 22-12 in the championship game as all four courts were busy all morning while a DJ provided the soundtrack, between game raffles, a player swag bag with a tshirt and other prizes and food trucks added to the atmosphere.
Trophies were provided by Champion Awards, a small business owned by Mike Karnas who donated the awards.
Current Richfield boys’ basketball head coach and elementary teacher Omar McMillan volunteered his time as did current Bloomington girls hockey head coach Mark Johnson.
Skoog said he was approached by both to see how they could help him out along with others in the community.
“It’s like a microcosm of the environment I want to create for the community,” Skoog said. “This project was like my baby and it was fun to see it happen and pull it all off.”
Heidish said the group of friends who graduated from Rosemount High School in 2020 learned about the tournament on social media. They decided it was a good way for their softball team to spend a Saturday morning while helping raise some money to help improve the park.
The Arctic opened the tournament with a 20-18 win over JMJ before losing to The Blue Team 21-20 and wrapped up pool play with a 20-16 win over Dubb’s Bubbles.
Richfield Ballerz won Pool 1 with a perfect 3-0 record. They beat 3 Men and a Baby 21-5 in the opener followed by a 21-12 win over The Fundamentals and finished pool play with a 21-13 win over Middle Aged Maniacs.
The Richfield Leadership Network worked alongside the City of Richfield by supplying pop-up tents and help with logistics, which made the tournament run as smoothly as possible.
Hopes are to build on the tournament for next season with more teams and hopefully turn it into a full day of basketball in Richfield.
