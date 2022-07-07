Basketball tournament hopes to raise funds to replace hoops at Donaldson
A fundraiser to help replace the basketball hoops at Donaldson Park in Richfield hopes to bring basketball players together for a 3-on-3 tournament known as the Hoop Local 3-on-3 Outdoor Basketball Tournament and Community Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.
The idea for the tournament came from BJ Skoog with the Richfield Leadership Network who saw a need to improve the basketball hoops.
“I actually formulated the idea a couple years ago but COVID disrupted things,” Skoog, a 2008 Richfield said. “We have 22 parks inside 7 square miles in Richfield and 17 of those parks have basketball hoops. None of them are up the quality of those in Edina, St. Louis Park or Minneapolis. The idea was to create a fun event to gather the community together to function as a community fundraiser to show something tangible and physical for the donations.”
The goal is to replace all four hoops at Donaldson Park by next spring or summer as the city plans to replace the hoops at Roosevelt and Washington Park this year.
Registration closes Sunday, July 10 for teams to participate in one of three divisions – middle school (9-noon), high school (noon-3 p.m.) and adult (over 18 from 3-6 p.m.).
Teams are made up of three or four individuals and will play 20 minute games with a three-game guarantee. All genders play in one division, cost is $10 per middle or high school entrant or $15 for an adult entry.
The day will include a live DJ, food trucks, swag giveaways with trophies for each finalist in the three respective divisions.
The tournament is presented by the Richfield Leadership Network, City of Richfield and The Basketball Link, among others.
In case of inclement weather, a makeup date is set for Sunday, July 24.
