Varied backgrounds make up extraordinary group making an impact on many lives
Holy Angels inducted five members into its Activities Hall of Fame and 2020 Rising Star Award during the Friday, Oct. 8 ceremony on the Richfield campus.
Those honored by the hall of fame include Bill Adams, Mary Jane Carroll Curran (Class of 1971), Brendan Kelly (Class of 2008) and Lynn Olson.
Bill Koening (Class of 1999) received the 2020 Rising Star Award.
Bill Adams
Adams has served an integral role as a bus driver for Holy Angels for more than two decades.
As the program biography put it best, “This simple description just scratches the surface of his relationship to AHA community members. He enjoyed watching the teams he drove, whether at the away events to which he transported teams or the frequent home games he attended on his own time.”
“Players have described [Adams] as like a grandfather or a member of the family.”
Adams was nominated for the AHA Way Hero award while employed by Holy Angels, “because of the way he communicated to community members that ‘they matter.’”
Mary Jane Carroll Curran
Carroll Curran taught English at Christ the King for many years and sixth grade English and history at Breck School for the last 22 years. She has received the Jean Wigley Teaching Excellence and the Breck Middle School Faculty Chair Awards.
While at Holy Angels, she served as the All-School President, was a member of the National Honor Society and was selected to girls state. A basketball player, Carroll Curran played in the Little Brown Jug tournament winning the title three of the four seasons.
Brendan Kelly
Kelly was a standout defensive end for the football team where he was named first-team all-conference, all-metro and all-state as a senior captain. He was ranked among the top 10 football players in the state by Rivals.com and Scout.com as a senior and 33rd ranked defensive end in the nation. In addition to three letters in football, Kelly also lettered in basketball, lacrosse and weight lifting.
Kelly was a four-time letter winner at Wisconsin, starting three years as a defensive end. A starting lineman for the 2011/12 Big Ten Champions and played in the 2012/13 Rose Bowl.
Kelly was a co-captain in 2013 and on the Senior Leadership Committee. He helped the Badgers to Big Ten Championships in 2010-12 and was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2013.
Lynn Olson
Olson is being honored with the Lester Patrick Award by USA Hockey in December for her work to create and grow women’s hockey at the community, high school and Olympic level.
According to her hall of fame biography: “Olson’s lobbying for girls’ and women’s hockey in Minnesota goes back to the 1970s. She helped organize the Minnesota Women’s Hockey League and was elected president in 1984.”
An alumni parent, Olson also holds the distinction of coaching the Stars girl’ hockey program in the first-ever varsity-level game sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League against South St. Paul on Nov. 14, 1994. The sport was sanctioned by the league in 1992 and in 1998 the United States won the first-ever gold medal in women’s hockey at the Nagano Olympics.
Billy Koenig
Koenig is the recipient of the 2020 Academy of Holy Angels Rising Star Award.
Koenig was the first finalist from Shakopee Public Schools for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year in 2014.
He was one of 10 education ambassadors selected by Climate Generation to represent the United States at the 2015 Paris Climate Summit. Koening was featured on KARE-11 for taking a class of students hiking in Mexico to create a greater awareness of kidney cancer.
Koening currently teaches at the School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley.
