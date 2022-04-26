Holy Angels junior pitcher Leah Cierzan, middle, celebrates a strikeout during the 7-4 season-opening win at Benilde-St. Margaret’s April 11. She has 10 strikeouts and five walks in 13 innings with a 2-0 record.
Holy Angels softball is off to a 2-0 start following an 8-7 win at Park Center April 22.
The Stars led 3-1 going into the sixth inning as Park Center rallied to score runs and build a 5-3 lead. That was short-lived as Holy Angels responded with three runs to take a 6-5 lead into the final inning.
The Pirates tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning before Holy Angels ended it with two runs of its own for the 8-7 final score.
Autumn Johnson came through with a home run as Kendall Thorman and Olivia Lewis each went 2-for-4 and Anya Anderson went 3-for-4. Thorman drove in two runs.
Junior pitcher Leah Cierzan earned the win going six innings. She allowed five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and five walks.
Ten days earlier Holy Angels earned a 7-4 win at Benilde-St. Margaret’s as the Stars pounded out 15 hits.
Cierzan earned the complete game win giving up four runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Cierzan added a double and drove in two runs while going 3-for-4. Zoe Rimstad went 3-for-4 and Anderson went 4-for-4 with two doubles as each drove in one run.
The Stars are guided by senior captains including Lewis at shortstop, Mara Poidinger at second base and center fielder Kassie Caron.
Anderson and Lewis earned Tri-Metro Conference All-Conference honors while Cierzan earned All-Section honors for her role in helping the Stars reach the Section 3AAA final where they lost to Cretin-Derham Hall.
Two freshmen already making an impact on the lineup include Johnson who will see time at every position except for catcher and Rimstad, also a freshman who will split time between third base and catcher.
Holy Angels finished third in the Tri-Metro Conference with a 5-2 record following second-place Richfield (6-1) and St. Anthony (7-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.