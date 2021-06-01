With clear eyes, she sets sights on career as a veterinarian
Maria “Izzy” Marin Torres will take in her last views of the Academy of Holy Angels from the front lawn on June 6, as she and her fellow 2021 graduating classmates begin new journeys away from Richfield.
As a first generation American, Marin Torres is grateful to her immigrant parents, Judith and Constantino, and understands the sacrifices they have made for their children.
“My parents came here without children but wanted to start a family here so we would get a good education,” Marin Torres said.
She began her academic path by spending her first eight years of study at Blessed Trinity Elementary and Middle School. Holy Angels seemed the natural step to finish the final four years of her faith-based education.
As the second youngest child of the family, Marin Torres said the support she has gotten over the years has not only been from family, but from teachers who have helped her gain confidence and demonstrate determination.
“My eighth grade English teacher, Mr. Boyle at Blessed Trinity – he really influenced me a lot by making sure I would never give up and to always try my hardest in school,” she said.
Those early lessons and encouragement helped her along the way, especially during this past year when the pandemic made it that much more difficult for students and teachers.
“It’s very different being in school learning and then being in your home. I had to learn how to keep distractions away from me and focus on my screen and not have my mind wander a lot. That was one of my big challenges,” she said about learning at home.
There were also logistical challenges that would throw curves into the plan.
“Changing to online learning we had to navigate the online problems. Sometimes it was the connection problems that would affect me. I would get cut off of streaming and I wouldn’t be able to get a lot of the notes, so I had to go back and make sure I got it,” she said.
In addition, the challenges of tough classes also provided the pressure to keep up.
“The class I struggled in was physics during my junior year,” she said.
She coped with those changes as best as she could, and when the school opened up again for students after Christmas break 2020, it helped ease those challenges while presenting the unprecedented circumstances posed by having to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
But Marin Torres said those physical measures could be overcome. School continued, and teachers and students worked through the days as best they could, given the circumstances.
COVID not only provided academic challenges for Marin Torres, but the effects of the virus also hit home when her mother lost her job. To help at home while continuing her studies, Marin Torres put in a few days a week at a child care center after school.
But amid the hard times for hers and many other families, there were bright spots. One of the biggest academic joys for Marin Torres in high school was history class.
“History class went in-depth with world problems, our history, and what has actually happened,” she said. “I definitely learned a lot more about our society and our history,” she added.
She also said she is ready for the future, not only academically, but emotionally. She now faces a future where she is in charge.
To that end, Marin Torres has decided to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth to pursue an undergraduate degree as a biology teacher and then move on to pursue a career as a veterinarian.
“In 10 years where will I be? Well, I’m planning to stay in Minnesota, but I would like to travel to see the world, too,” she said.
Marin Torres gets that chance as the doors begin opening for her after she receives that long-awaited high school diploma. She will take one last look at AHA with clear eyes about her own history and which direction will guide her future.
--------
AHA graduation June 6
The Academy of Holy Angels High School will host graduation for 147 students at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, on the front lawn of the school, 6600 Nicollet Ave., Richfield.
School officials stated that all required distancing protocols will be followed at the time of the graduation and Baccalaureate ceremonies.
Baccalaureate ceremonies will be held in the AHA Convocation Center at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. Father Mike Tix will preside.
Info: Visit academyofholyangels.org, or call 612-798-2600.
