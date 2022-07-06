Holy Angels’ all-time soccer great is recovering from knee surgery ahead of St. John’s freshman season
Recent Holy Angels graduate Carter Hermanson fit more success on and off the field (and ice rink) than many during a four-year high school career.
Most recently Hermanson was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Minnesota Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year, in addition to the Class AA Mr. Soccer and All-American.
The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field across 12 sports with a Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced soon.
He is the fifth winner of the award, going back to Zach Susee (2021, Shakopee); Jameson Charles (2020, Washburn); Herbert Endeley (2019, Totino-Grace) and Patrick Weah (2018, Wayzata).
As part of the award, Hermanson has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to an organization of his choosing and is eligible to submit a short video explaining why that organization deserves one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants.
The Eagan native is recovering from recent knee surgery to repair torn meniscus sustained during a soccer match with his club, Lakeville S.C. earlier in June.
He plans to resume training in July to be able to play at St. John’s University, joining twin brother Noah Hermanson.
“I didn’t think anything of it when I tweaked it but it got worse and taped it up but the trainer said you can’t play on it and so I had my first major surgery,” said Hermanson, now in the recovery phase.
The two-time captain closed out his four-year high school career with a program-record 67 goals and 44 assists, including 19 goals and 24 assists as a senior.
He played a pivotal role in helping guide the Stars to the four consecutive section titles and three state tournament appearances after the 2020 tournament was canceled. He was part of the 2019 Class A state tournament team and helped the team capture the third-place title in 2018.
Hermanson’s All-American honor was the first for a Holy Angels, an award voted on by the United Soccer Coaches with an awards presentation in Kansas City, Missouri in January.
Stars head coach James See said in the All-American press release: “Walking into his senior season with 48 goals already to his name, Carter was asked to play as a lone striker for the first time in his career at Holy Angels and spent time as a midfielder based on the team needs.
“While dropping Carter’s impact off the front line might seem crazy, Carter is the type of person who does not second guess an ask; he analyzes the task immediately, adapts, and most impressively, evolves his game to make a difference.”
A statistic that explains his unselfish play comes in the form of 72% of his assists resulting in a first-time finish while a majority of the rest were within two touches.
“This is a result of Carter’s drive, selflessness, creativity, and awareness in the 18-yard box,” See said.
Hermanson’s college decision was a tough call but the feeling at home led to the ultimate decision, especially when he will be able to play with his brother for perhaps another four seasons.
“I really like the staff, they not only care about you as a player but as a person which really stood out to me from other schools,” Hermanson said. “It was a tough decision because I can barely decide what to eat every day, but I put off the big decision as long as I could and I was happy to make the call.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.