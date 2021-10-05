(SUN CURRENT STAFF PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
Children construct their own natural shelters as part of an activity during the 50th birthday party held at the Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield Saturday, Oct. 2. Celebrating the Nature Center’s history as a place of refuge and education in the community, the free event included music, entertainers, naturalist-led hikes, history displays and a memory wall.
Wood Lake Nature Center staff dish up pizza, cake and ice cream to those attending the center’s 50th birthday party held Saturday, Oct. 2.
Mary Burch, a naturalist programmer at Spring Lake Park, provides a presentation about raptors during the Wood Lake Nature Center’s 50th birthday party held Saturday, Oct. 2. Burch tells those assembled about the red tail hawk she is holding.
Children and parents attending the Wood Lake Nature Center’s 50th birthday party learn about the process of making apple cider.
