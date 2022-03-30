Group’s study raises concerns over racial disparities in arrest data
Katie Shepherd, a representative of the citizen group Richfield for Equitable Public Safety, introduced the group to the City Council virtually Tuesday, March 22, during the comment portion of the panel’s regular meeting.
Shepherd, who called the organization “a growing and multicultural group of Richfield residents who want to ensure that all residents feel safe, respected and valued in the community,” asked councilmembers to support the group’s goals and mission.
She recognized councilmembers and city staff for the time “spent meeting with our group over the past year. Thank you for listening to our concerns related to the racial disparities that appeared in the Richfield public safety department’s arrest data, which we received through a data privacy act request.”
Shepherd used her time to provide context and other information on the group’s findings, which focused on arrests in Richfield.
“The Richfield traffic arrest data that we reviewed showed that Black individuals were arrested at a rate two-and-one-half times their portion of the Richfield population,” she said. “This racial disparity in traffic arrests is concerning because evidence shows that traffic stops can lead to excessive force or even death.
“In October 2021, the New York Times investigation into deadly police traffic stops notes that traffic is the most common interaction between police officers and the public. The investigation attributes the quick escalation during the traffic stops to police training that overstates the danger of traffic stops, which then stokes the fears of the officers.”
Because her presentation was delivered as a public comment, the council could listen, but could not discuss nor take any immediate action.
Shepherd said the statistics noted by Richfield for Equitable Public Safety should be recognized and utilized in future planning within the city and its public safety department.
“We ask that in your strategic planning process, you set goals and strategies that will diminish racial bias and discrimination in our city,” Shepherd said.
“We hope there will be a combination of human resources policies and training that will ensure that these measurements improve so that Richfield can be the community where people of all races, ethnicities, and backgrounds feel welcomed, safe and valued, as the city’s commitment to racial equity states.”
In addition, Shepherd asked that the city continue a regular review of future data “to allow you to respond based on whether the city’s efforts are achieving the goals and outcomes that we hope you find as important as we do.”
In conclusion, Shepherd said the group hopes the city’s newly constructed strategic plan “welcomes regular authentic community conversations related to the public safety department’s impact in the community. We hope that community voice will be valued and heard and not seen as a burden or an inconvenience, which is how REPS have felt recently as we continue to wait for meeting dates with city staff regarding the racial disparities in the data and how the city plans to respond to changing these outcomes in the future.”
Shepherd said the group seeks to form a partnership with the City Council and city staff, and that the citizen group expects that “our city leaders will do the hard work, engage in difficult conversations, hold staff accountable and take our concerns seriously.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.