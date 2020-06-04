RHS seniors are hopeful for a return to ‘normal’
The Richfield High School Class of 2020, in “normal” times, would have gathered together this weekend with family, friends, school staff and community members for the final time, June 4, when class members would have received their diplomas during commencement exercises.
That has all changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The formal ceremony has been canceled because of the pandemic and the prohibition of large gatherings.
However, the joy of accomplishment and the satisfaction of a job well done by all graduates this year hasn’t diminished the enthusiasm of the Richfield graduates who, below, describe their high school experiences and their optimism for a bright future.
Seven of those graduates agreed to describe their impressions of the past four years and to look try to define what they expect and hope for in their coming lives as adults.
Hannah Hintermeister, Corrina Hartman, Efoe Agbenowossi, Marilyn Capistran-Torres, Dayani Maceo Sandoval, and Ava Noack not only formally represented their class in their remembrances, but are also living examples of the diverse population that has made its mark on so many recent Richfield High School graduating classes.
Each of these graduates has taken highly different paths to graduation day, finding the way through hard work, perseverance and a passion for improving their lives and writing their own futures.
The following are their reflections on the past and outlooks to the future.
Ana Noack
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable experience in high school was receiving a scholarship to study abroad in South Korea for a summer. While there, I studied the Korean language and culture and lived with a host family.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I am someone who is constantly looking for change and challenge, so I decided to take a full-time PSEO course load at the University of Minnesota. This pushed me to do my best!
What are your post-high school plans?
I plan on attending the George Washington University and majoring in international affairs and Korean. I hope to go on to earn a Master’s Degree after undergrad and work in foreign service or diplomacy.
Dayani Maceo Sandoval
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school was when I was nervous to take Mr. Peterson’s college-level history course my junior year because it was my first rigorous advanced class, and a classmate asked me what was I doing there. After putting much thought into dropping it, I stayed and earned an A. Little did I know that class and teacher became one of the few high school memories I will carry with me forever. Not to mention, it was my favorite class and taught me a lot about myself.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
To me, the way that I achieved my academic goals in high school was through discipline. It seemed easy to take a week off and relax, but I reminded myself that just because it may feel good in the moment, does not mean it is good for me in the long run. Those bad habits would not benefit me in the next four years and I would need discipline.
What are your post-high school plans?
After graduating high school, I will be attending Clark Atlanta University in the fall of 2020 and studying pre-law.
Marilyn Capistran-Torres
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school would have to be learning to understand and grow with other individuals as my school is very diverse. Throughout my four years of high school, I was able to expand my knowledge by learning from other individuals and always being involving. Being open-minded and understanding gave me the gift of growth, education-wise but also growth as an individual.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I never had anyone to help me along my journey education-wise as I am the first in my family to graduate, so that definitely was a push for me. Being a role model for my younger sisters, however, pushed me to continue on the right path and I never gave up because I know that I have two intelligent girls looking up at me at all times. My parents hold the biggest key in my success as they have always been my fuel to continue working hard and have given me the opportunity to live the life I am now living.
What are your post-high school plans?
After high school, I will be attending Hamline University in the fall of 2020 to major in criminology and minor in forensic science.
Efoe Agbenowossi
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
Out of my many amazing learning experiences, I would say going to the diversity day event with student gov would be my most memorable.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
How I achieved my academic goals was by looking at the big picture and realizing that I cannot afford to perform badly in school. My many teachers and counselor also made the process very feasible for me.
What are your post-high school plans?
As of now, I am going to attend the University of St. Thomas. I am going to major in computer science with a minor in marketing. While going to college I plan on growing my online businesses!
Corrina Hartman
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school occurred my junior year when the physics classes were able to take a trip to Chicago to tour the FermiLab. Although not the most exciting aspect of the trip, FermiLab showed me what a future in math or science could look like, the possibilities from their particle research were fascinating, and getting to visit the building and talk to professionals inspired a possible career choice for me. I also enjoyed getting to run around Chicago with my friends, and overall the trip provided fun learning and amazing memories.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I was able to achieve my academic goals by setting high standards for myself. I am a very competitive person, whether it be sports or academics, and I always challenged myself to be better. What helped me most, though, was paying attention in class. When I listened to my teachers and stayed focused I found it much easier to get an A in the class.
What are your post-high school plans?
Next year I am planning on attending The University of Denver in Denver, Colorado. Once there, I plan on majoring in mathematics and Spanish.
Hannah Hintermeister
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
One of my most memorable learning experiences at RHS was when I decided to help organize the school-wide walkout to Richfield City Hall, advocating for gun reform. This was in the spring of 2018, in the wake of the Parkland school shooting. Looking back, coordinating that project was a culmination of what I had learned in the classroom about communication, leadership, and courage. These skills allowed me to organize people in taking a stand, and be a bridge between students, administration, and the city. What I’ve learned at Richfield High School has gone far beyond the classroom, and organizing the walkout is an example of this valuable and applicable learning.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I tend to set a high standard for myself in anything I do, but enjoy being involved in a lot of areas. In high school, this meant I was balancing a lot - swimming, academics, school leadership groups, family, and friendships. Achieving my academic goals meant I had to learn to manage my time efficiently, and sometimes make sacrifices, in order to get to where I wanted to be academically. Prioritizing school and swimming was certainly important, and I also found that making time for fun memories with friends helped create a balance that allowed me to excel.
What are your post-high school plans?
I plan to swim and study at the University of San Diego next year. I want to double major in Spanish and another area of study, and I’m leaning toward a pre-law track.
Destiny Jade Smith-Partridge
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
In the summer of 2017, I got to travel out of the country to Italy. Having attended the inaugural Spanish Immersion RDLS school I was able to speak Spanish at a proficient level. Seeing that both Italian and Spanish are Latin languages, I was able to understand street signs and some parts of conversation. It is the most memorable because I was able to see a part of the world not afforded to many, and that experience will last a lifetime.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
At an early age, the worth of my education was ingrained in me. I have been an honor roll student since middle school at Richfield Middle School. I am dedicated to the process of learning. There are no shortcuts in learning. If I had chosen to take a shortcut, the opportunities I’ve enjoyed, like my internship with the Toro Company, would not have been possible.
What are your post-high school plans?
I will be spending the next four years as a Piper at Hamline University. I intend to study psychology and technology with an intent to explore the world of forensic science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.