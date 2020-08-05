First game of the summer goes well for Bloomington
Richfield made Bloomington pay for a second-inning error as Josh Behnke’s hard ground ball to left field allowed Lukas Frye to score the first run in what turned out to be a 10-1 loss to Bloomington Gold Prospects at Haddox Field July 27.
The game was the first of the summer for Bloomington, since the program was shut down out of caution to mitigate COVID-19 exposure.
Bloomington responded with runs in each of the next five innings to end the game after the sixth, outhitting the Reds by a 13-3 margin.
Tyvan Klinger, who was hit by a pitch to start the second inning, came around to beat the throw from left field on a double from Justin Ekholm to begin the three-run rally in the second inning. Jack Scott’s two-out single scored Conway to make it a 3-1 lead for Gold.
The Gold Prospects added three more runs in the third inning, all with two outs. Henry DonCavage drove in two runs with single to right field before coming around to score on a ball that skipped past the Richfield catcher to push the lead to 6-1.
Into the fifth inning, Tiemann drove in Conway and Jeans with a hard ground ball past first base to push the lead to 9-1.
Ekholm led off the sixth inning with a walk and scored on a successful steal of home plate.
Jack Tiemann and Brett Conway each picked up three hits, scoring four combined runs and Tiemann drove in two runs. Joe Jeans went 2-for-3 in the leadoff spot, scoring once.
Gold pitcher Nico Lohman earned the complete-game win, giving up one unearned run on three hits. He struck out seven batters and issued just one walk.
Reds add a win
Richfield returned home to face Minneapolis South Tuesday evening pulling away for a second win of the summer by an 8-5 score in a rematch from a 6-4 loss one week earlier.
Caleb Nollenberger and Theron Jayamanne each picked up two hits in the win as seven different Reds scored and/or drew a walk. Preston Hodek, TJ Card, and Sam Verbrugge each drew two walks. Verbrugge and Jayamanne each scored twice.
Jayamanne gave up three earned runs on six hits over six innings for the win. He struck out six batters and issued three walks before Andrew Davis earned the save. Davis gave up one unearned run, striking out one batter and issued one walk.
The Reds rallied for a 5-run fifth inning with four walks and three singles including a 2-run single by Luke Wolterstorff.
Holy Angels had a 7-1 victory over Richfield Wednesday evening. The Stars scored six times in the fourth inning after Richfield tied the game at 1-1 in the top half of the inning.
Nic Gustafson scored on a single to center field by TJ Card.
Griffin Smith struck out eight Richfield batters going five innings for the win. Reed Lewis picked up two hits, driving in two runs to highlight the Stars. Griffin Olson drew two walks and scored twice.
Southwest handed Richfield a 6-1 loss July 30 to end the week.
Davis drove in Frye to put the Reds on the board in the second inning, trailing 3-1 with a two-out infield single. Davis picked up another hit in the fourth inning and Jaxson Moon smacked a two-out double in the seventh inning.
